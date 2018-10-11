Edelweiss offers new features in health insurance for benefit of customers

The ‘zero’ discharge time has been guaranteed for a total of 14 procedures.

Edelweiss General Insurance Company has launched “Edelweiss Health Insurance”, a comprehensive health insurance policy, loaded with first-of-its-kind customer-friendly features and services like Zero Discharge time, Zero Deposit and Guaranteed Bed.

The ‘zero’ discharge time has been guaranteed for a total of 14 procedures, including common occurrences like cataract, maternity, cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal) etc, which are initially being rolled out across 23 hospitals pan-India.

“Currently, discharge time for a patient ranges from 2 to 5+ hours and is the No. 1 cause of customer grievance. Being admitted to a hospital is a painful period for the patient as well as his family. We are pleased to introduce this feature across our health policies as we believe that settlement of dues should not ideally add on to the ordeal of a patient,” says Anup Rau, CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.

While Guaranteed Bed feature ensures that the policy holder will get a bed in the hospital which is listed under the health insurance policy, the Zero Deposit feature ensures that Edelweiss Health Insurance customers don’t have to pay the deposit amount for the time they are using the bed or room to get treated.

“At Edelweiss General Insurance, we consistently work towards providing innovative and relevant insurance products to our customers and these three features will not only make the situation hassle free for the customer but also ensures the customer that he/she can rely on us. With Zero Discharge, Guaranteed bed and Zero deposit feature, we aim that our customers make the best use of their insurance policy,” Rau added.

The plan offers a choice of three plans – Silver, Gold and Platinum – with cover up to Rs 1 crore, under which up to 8 members (including parents, parents-in-law, grandparents and siblings) may be covered under the individual variant and up to 5 members may be covered under the family floater variant (including the policyholder, spouse and three kids).

Recognising the emerging trend of alternative therapies like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) , the policy provides covers for AYUSH treatment up to 100 per cent of the sum insured.

Over 388 day care surgeries, for which over 24-hour hospitalisation is not needed but form a huge portion of all hospital treatment, are covered up to the full sum insured.

Edelweiss is of the few health insurance companies in the market to cover bariatric surgery for weight reduction.

In case of organ transplant, this policy will cover the donor’s hospitalisation cost up to Rs 2 lakh.

The policy also covers specified critical illnesses, where the sum insured automatically increases by a minimum of 50 per cent on diagnosis.

Apart from covering maternity expenses for any two deliveries, the policy also provides Restoration and Recharge benefits, in case the sum insured is exhausted.

For every claim-free year, no claim bonus will be given through increase in the sum insured by up to a maximum of 100 per cent of the basic sum insured.

The policy has some inbuilt Assistant Services like – Emergency Medical Evacuation, Medical Referral, Medical Repatriation, Compassionate Visit, Return of Mortal Remains & Second Medical Opinion – without sub-limit on any of the services.