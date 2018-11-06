Diseases infected after policy purchase must be covered: Irdai panel

Irdai panel: Diseases infected after policy purchase must be covered

Chronic diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, AIDs/HIV infection and Morbid obesity should be covered under medical cover if a person contracts such ailments after buying a health insurance policy, according to recommendations of a panel set up by Irdai.

The working group has also suggested a list of 17 diseases, including chronic kidney disease, Hepatitis B, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy and HIV & AIDS, which could be excluded from health insurance polices. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had set up a working group for standardisation of exclusions in health insurance contracts in July this year. The panel has submitted its report containing host of recommendations to the regulator. “The working group recommends that all health conditions acquired after policy inception, other than those that are not covered under the policy contract should be covered under the policy and cannot be permanently excluded. Thus, exclusion of diseases contracted after taking the health insurance policy such as for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, AIDs/HIV infection, Morbid obesity, etc, cannot be permitted,” said the report placed on the Irdai’s website. It has initially recommended a “list of 17 conditions” for which insurers can incorporate permanent exclusions if they are pre-existing at the time of underwriting.