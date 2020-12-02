Digit Insurance introduces one cover for 8 viral diseases including COVID-19 and Dengue – Check features

The policy can be bought for self, spouse and kids from the three sum insured options available in the plan.

Digit Insurance has introduced its latest offering under Digit’s Illness Group Insurance that will protect an individual against COVID-19 and 7 Vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, filariasis (payable only once in a lifetime), kala azar, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis and the zika virus. One will be covered for hospitalization expenses if one is diagnosed with and hospitalized solely for any of the specified diseases and even for COVID-19.

Digit’s cover for COVID-19 and Vector-borne disease policy also covers pre-hospitalisation expenses for up to 30 days, post-hospitalisation expenses up to 60 days, road ambulance charges (1 per cent of your chosen sum insured, up to Rs 5,000) and a second medical opinion. The product is currently available on Digit’s website and offers options of choosing sum insured of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh or Rs 3 lakh.

The plan has been launched under Digit’s Illness Group product under the Sandbox regulations which encourages insurance companies to launch innovative products.

In its statement, the company states that according to the WHO (World Health Organisation), vector-borne diseases account for 17 per cent of all infectious diseases and leads to 700,000 deaths every year, worldwide. India has a long history of malaria due to both its large population and climatic conditions. 2018 alone saw 429,928 cases of malaria and 96 malaria deaths! Hence, it is important to have an insurance policy that covers these diseases.

Features

Individual cover for each family member: The policy can be bought for self, spouse and kids. Hence, it provides adequate protection to everybody.

No capping of room rent: The insured can choose the room they want. The cover offers no limit on room rent or ICU room rent.

Customisable sum insured: Customers can choose from the three sum insured options based on personal requirements.

Minimum waiting period: The cover has a minimum waiting period of only 15 days from the date of the start of the policy.

Digital-friendly: The process of buying this health insurance policy and making claims is made simple online.

Amongst other exclusions, hospitalization is only applicable if the insured tests positive for the COVID-19 or any of the 7 vector-borne diseases. Also, symptomatic treatment in the absence of a positive test report is not covered. Before buying, it is important to know the entire list of inclusions as well as the exclusions in any health insurance policy.