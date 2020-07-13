COVID-19 cover of Go Digit insurance, Spicejet: Premium range Rs 443 – Rs 1564; Check details

The insurance covers hospital expenses and pre and post-hospitalization expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively.

Go Digit General Insurance Limited, one of the fastest-growing general insurance company in India, has joined hands with SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, to offer insurance cover for COVID 19 hospitalization which can be availed by SpiceJet’s passengers. The Digit Insurance cover is for domestic travellers for COVID-19, facilitated by SpiceJet. This insurance offers a cushion against COVID-19, in case of positive detection and hospitalization for the same.

One will be covered for hospitalization expenses if diagnosed with and hospitalized solely for COVID-19. Hospitalization expenses incurred due to being quarantined in a government, military or government approved hospital are also covered, if you are suffering from COVID-19 as an inpatient and hospitalization were solely due to COVID-19 during the Policy Period.

Hospitalization shall be applicable for all hospitals. However, claim will be admissible only after the insured member is tested positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) conducted from any of the ICMR Authorized test Centres in India.

Key highlights

Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 at a premium for starting from Rs 443 to Rs 1564 a year (including GST). The insurance covers hospital expenses and pre and post-hospitalization expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively.

Covers hospitals (private, government, army), tests, medication & consultations as recognized by Government upon testing positive for COVID-19

Offers No limit on ICU or room rent charges until the insured sum lasts

Digit offers a completely “zero-touch” enabled by Audio Claims, Soft-copy Document submission & 24*7 customer care assistance

Before you buy any insurance policy check the exclusions. Among other exclusions, this policy will not cover the following: