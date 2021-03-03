  • MORE MARKET STATS

Deficiency in Insurance Services: Govt amends Insurance Ombudsman Rules for better resolution of policyholders’ complaints

By: |
March 3, 2021 3:32 PM

The amended rules have enlarged the scope of complaints to Ombudsmen from only disputes earlier to deficiencies in services on the part of insurers, agents, brokers and other intermediaries.

Under the amended rules, the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of the mechanism has been substantially strengthened.

Good news for policyholders. With a view to improve the working of the Insurance Ombudsman mechanism to facilitate resolution of complaints regarding deficiencies in insurance services in a timely, cost-effective and impartial manner, the government has notified comprehensive amendments to the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017.

The amended rules have enlarged the scope of complaints to Ombudsmen from only disputes earlier to deficiencies in services on the part of insurers, agents, brokers and other intermediaries. Further, insurance brokers have been brought within the ambit of the Ombudsman mechanism, by empowering the Ombudsmen to pass awards against insurance brokers as well.

Related News

Under the amended rules, the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of the mechanism has been substantially strengthened. Policyholders will now be enabled for making complaints electronically to the Ombudsman and a complaints management system will be created to enable policyholders to track the status of their complaints online.

Further, the Ombudsman may use video-conferencing for hearings. To enable access to relief through the Ombudsman mechanism even when there is vacancy in the office of a particular Ombudsman, provision has been made for giving additional charge to another Ombudsman, pending the filling of the vacancy.

A number of amendments have been made for securing the independence and integrity of the Ombudsman selection process, while also building in safeguards to secure the independence and impartiality of the appointed persons while serving as Ombudsmen. Further, the selection committee will now include an individual with a track record of promoting consumer rights or advancing the cause of consumer protection in the insurance sector.

The Ombudsman mechanism was administered by the Executive Council of Insurers, which has been renamed as the Council for Insurance Ombudsmen.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Deficiency in Insurance Services Govt amends Insurance Ombudsman Rules for better resolution of policyholders complaints
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IRDAI directs insurers to periodically notify health insurance policyholders
2Group and individual health insurance policies: Check out how they differ
3Private health insurers offering 80-100 pc discounts on renewal premia