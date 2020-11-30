Fixed Deposit with medical services at no extra cost! Check features of DCB Health Plus FD

  • MORE MARKET STATS

By: |
November 30, 2020 4:41 PM

The ‘Health Plus’ services are offered in a graded scale and matched with the FD and the coverage is provided by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Minimum FD amount, Fixed Deposit, interest, DCB Health Plus, hospitalisation, ICICI Lombard General InsuranceNo medical tests or hospitalization are required to avail of the benefits, which are available for resident Indians between the ages of 18 and 70 years.

DCB Bank has announced a unique multi-benefit fixed deposit product – DCB Health Plus FD that offers attractive returns 6.90 per cent interest per annum on a 700-day fixed deposit along with free medical services and healthcare benefits. As per the company press release, the ‘Health Plus’ services are offered in a graded scale and matched with the Fixed Deposit amount and the coverage is provided by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Nowadays, not many policies extend a wide range of health benefits for senior citizens. ‘Health Plus’ services prove to be a smart choice. No medical tests or hospitalisation are required to avail of the benefits, which are available for resident Indians between the ages of 18 and 70 years (or not yet completed 71 years).

Health Plus benefits

Teleconsultation and face-to-face appointments with empaneled general physicians, specialists and emergency services. Moreover, the customer can avail special pricing for prescribed pharmacy expenses. During challenging times such as the pandemic, contactless (over the phone or video) teleconsultation proves to be a boon as many individuals are skeptical to visit out-patient department (OPD) at hospitals due to health and safety concerns.

DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposit customer can utlise these services by simply downloading the ICICI Lombard ILTakeCare app from Apple Store or Google Playstore. These benefits are available for a year and, if left unused, it does not carry forward to the next year. However, similar benefits would still be available to deposit holders in the following year as well, until the duration of DCB Health Plus FD.

Key Highlights

  • Available to Resident individuals
  • Minimum Fixed Deposit amount of Rs 10,000 & fixed tenure of 700 days
  • Eligibility age, minimum 18 years to maximum 70 years (completed, but less than 71 years)
  • Up to 4 DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposits can be held by a primary account holder
  • Flexible, partial & premature withdrawal allowed

