Covid-19 Vaccine: Waiting for your turn? You may take help of your insurer

By: |
March 28, 2021 5:50 PM

The surge in positive cases necessitated a quicker vaccination process to outpace the virus infecting people with vaccines immunising individuals.

To expedite the vaccination process, the government is roping in various organisations.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. After a brief lull, the infection is spreading rapidly again even as the vaccination process is in progress. The surge in positive cases necessitated a quicker vaccination process to outpace the virus infecting people with vaccines immunising individuals.

To expedite the vaccination process, the government is roping in various organisations. As a part of this policy, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has asked all the insurance companies to take steps to help their policyholders, employees and agents get vaccinated as per their eligibility condition.

The eligibility conditions were set by the government to provide priority to the people more susceptible to getting infected, like health workers and frontline warriors got first priority followed by people over 60 years of age and the people over 45 years with comorbid conditions and so on.

While the government is spreading awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus Covid-19, it also wants different organisations to spread awareness among the people associated with them and ensure their vaccination.

So, in case you have taken any insurance, be it life insurance, health insurance or any other insurance, you would not only get SMS and email from your insurer to make you aware of the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine, but would also get assistance in pre booking a slot in government or private facility as per your choice to get the vaccine.

Health Insurance: Do you need vaccination for making Covid-19 claims?

Once the first dose of vaccine is given to a policyholder, as per the direction of the IRDAI, the concerned insurance company also has to remind the policyholder to take the second dose of vaccine on time.

However, an insurer can spread the awareness and help its policyholders in pre booking slots to get vaccinated, but can’t force them to take the vaccine as there is no provision of rejecting the Covid-related claims in case an eligible policyholder fails to get the vaccine on time and gets Covid-19 positive subsequently.

