COVID-19: How to boost your financial immunity to cope up with increased stress

By Rakesh Jain, ED &CEO, Reliance General Insurance

Our individual immunity is paramount for the next six months to a year, until a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is publicly available. One could go so far to say that this deadly contagion has re-emphasised the importance of immunity for each one of us. So how is it that we can bolster our physical immunity to prevent infection?

The key to maintaining a healthy immune system lies in a few good lifestyle choices. A healthy balanced diet, adequate sleep, mindful living through yoga, meditation and regular exercise are imperative to boost our immune system. Consuming vitamin rich foods and specific immunity uplifting items such as turmeric, almonds, etc can really help ensure our body’s natural defence mechanism.

Another important factor that plays a key role in keeping our physical immunity intact is stress. Increased stress levels can lead to lowered mental immunity thereby impacting a person’s physical immunity too. Let us understand how.

The impact of increasing stress on our health

The important thing to keep in mind about any extraordinary health crisis such as COVID-19 outbreak is – not only does it impact our physical health, but also plays havoc on our mental health. Medical authorities across the world have warned us through guidelines on how physical distancing measures and social isolation can take a toll on our mental health.

The most common emotion being faced by each one of us is fear – making us anxious and panicky. Prolonged financial hardships due to the risk of job loss & salary cuts, low levels of awareness combined with mental stress are known to exert significant negative effects on our physical immunity levels. Add to it the financial stress of – what if I or someone I love get infected with COVID-19? How will I manage my finances when I already run the risk of losing my earning?

So how does one cope with increased stress?

Alleviating stress through financial immunity

Given there is no vaccine or cure yet for COVID-19, it is natural to feel anxious. Health issues typically go hand in hand with financial issues. In fact, nearly 55 million Indians are impoverished due to health-related out-of-pocket expenditures every year. It is therefore important to focus on financial immunity for turbulent times, as much as physical immunity.

Ways to ensure financial immunity

In the unprecedented times that we live in, covering oneself with a health insurance cover has become a necessity. The government of India, and IRDAI have been working in full swing to support the masses with the accessible and affordable ‘Arogya Sanjeevani’ policy for new entrants across varied strata of society and masses. This has been primarily aimed at boosting awareness around critical financial instruments for low-income households in times of crises. For individuals and businesses looking to protect themselves from the fallouts of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, companies had also launched a dedicated and comprehensive COVID-19 insurance cover and made them available digitally to avoid any physical contact. Indemnity covers for COVID-19 include not only financial protection against diagnosis, quarantine and treatment, but also pre- and post-hospitalisation costs, day-care procedures, special treatments etc.

Securing future uncertainties

All in all, apart from managing your funds efficiently, health insurance becomes mission critical in these extraordinary times to build your financial immunity. This will help avoid sudden disruptions in your finances and your life, and will also directly benefit your physical immunity. The less stress you take, the stronger your immunity is.