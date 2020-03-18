Coronavirus Scare: India’s first dedicated protection plan against COVID-19 launched

The newly identified type of Coronavirus – COVID-19 causes highly infectious respiratory illness.

Identified after an outbreak in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the newly identified type of Coronavirus – COVID-19, that causes highly infectious respiratory illness, has created a ripple worldwide affecting nearly 2 lakh people so far, and forcing the World Health Organization (WHO) to characterise it as a pandemic and to upgrade its global risk assessment to ‘very high’ – its top level.

The highly infectious disease has forced many countries, including India, to impose a travel ban and enforce measures to ensure people maintain social distancing to contain its transmission and in the process suffer heavy losses due to lower economic activities.

Despite having highly concentrated population, India has so far been able to contain the epidemic to a large extent, but the stock markets have bore the brunt.

While the government is doing its best to contain the spread and to provide quick medical attention to the affected as well as to those who are suspected to be infected, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked health insurance providers to expeditiously attend to claims for treatment of the disease, and stressing on need based health insurance coverage, the insurance regulator has also advised insurers to design products covering the costs of treatment for Coronavirus for the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections.

Acting on the advice, Clinikk Healthcare, a platform dedicated to democratising healthcare through technology, has announced the launch of Coronavirus Support Plan – India’s first comprehensive protection plan against the disease.

As the Clinikk platform aims to provide access to every stage of the healthcare system alongside a dedicated care team, who serve as the first touchpoint for any medical requirements, it is expected that the new-age product will serve as a comprehensive healthcare safety net for individuals infected with the virus, and ensure ongoing treatment for customers and their families in a hassle-free environment.

Following are the features of Clinikk’s Coronavirus Support Plan:

It aims to provide 360-degree coverage of health needs to customers while infected

It includes Rs 1 lakh insurance cover against hospitalisation costs related to disease, among other features

To provide free access to tele consultation channels to the general public

It allows concerned individuals to interface with medical professionals for any concerns related to the disease

It aims to reduce the burden on the public health system and reduce the spread of misinformation around the disease

“Through our newly launched plan, we offer both individuals and organisations a comprehensive package designed to handle every aspect of treatment in the event of infection. Additionally, we’ve also opened our teleconsultation lines to the public for free. This step will allow individuals to have their questions on the disease be answered by qualified professionals, allaying the stress placed on India’s public health system and reducing the spread of misinformation,” said Dr Suraj Baliga, Co-Founder of Clinikk Healthcare.