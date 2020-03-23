Coronavirus Lockdown: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance digital initiatives to meet policyholder needs

If you hold a life insurance policy and wish to approach the company for some work, it’s better to go digital.

Most parts of the country are in lockdown and the government has restricted the movement of the population in order to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you hold a life insurance policy and wish to approach the company for some work, it’s better to go digital. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is one such insurer which has put in place the digital modes for meeting the needs of the policyholders.

In line with directives from Authorities as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company’s offices are operational but with limited staff. The policyholders, however, will be able to access information on their policies and place service requests through the digital platform of the Company.

The Company urges policyholders to avoid unnecessary travel and use the Company’s digital platform from the safety of their homes. The policyholders can place service requests through WhatsApp (+91 99206 67766), Website, Chatbot LiGo (on the website), Mobile App – ‘ICICI Prudential Life’ (available on the Google play store and iOS App store), email (lifeline@iciciprulife.com) and Call Centre (1860-266-7766).

The fully equipped digital platform of the Company provides policyholders with 24×7 access to information on their policies. Apart from policy-related information, policyholders can update their details such as contact information, nominee, etc. They can conduct transactions such as paying renewal premiums, setting or changing standing instructions, fund switch etc. from the comfort of their homes.

Statements such as tax certificates, renewal receipts are available at the click of a button. Customers can also upload documents or ascertain the status of their applications or requests on digital platforms. Annuity customers can digitally verify their existence and continue to get their annuities into their accounts.

The claim settlement process remains unaffected. Claimants can access the above mentioned digital channels to lodge death and/or health claims. The status on the claims too can be accessed digitally. As per the company, the death claims that qualify to be settled under the Claim For Sure initiative will be settled in one day after receipt of all mandatory documents.