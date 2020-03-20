Coronavirus health insurance: Star Health launches plan even for those who have international travel history

Anyone up to the age of 65 years can purchase the Star Novel Coronavirus Insurance Policy.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has launched ‘Star Novel Coronavirus Insurance Policy’, a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for the current pandemic COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) and require hospitalisation.

The Star Novel Coronavirus policy will provide a lump sum payment to any insured between age 18 years to 65 years, who is declared positive by a Government accredited test and is hospitalised for the Coronavirus. Importantly the policy does not have any international travel history-related exclusions.

The Star Novel Coronavirus policy is available under two sum insured options of Rs. 21,000 and Rs. 42,000 at premiums of Rs. 459 plus GST and Rs. 918 plus GST respectively. Anyone up to the age of 65 years can purchase the policy online at www.starhealth.in or through the company’s vast network of insurance agents, and without having to undergo any pre-medical screening.

Star Health also confirmed that all its regular health insurance plans cover for treatment against COVID-19. Earlier, the IRDAI had already asked insurers to ensure that all claims reported under coronavirus need to be met as per the guidelines. Where hospitalization is covered in a product, insurers shall ensure that the cases related to Corona virus disease (COVID-19) needs to be expeditiously handled.

Speaking about the new policy, Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “The Coronavirus Covid -19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO and it is necessary that Indian citizens protect themselves against this virus. The Star Novel Coronavirus Policy has been designed to cover those who test positive, whether or not they have travelled beyond the country’s borders. Our coronavirus cover will help provide a lump-sum pay out for those affected to meet their hospitalisation expenses.”

Having a health insurance plan is a must for all but if you still don’t have one, buying Coronavirus health cover can still be done. Even else, buying separately such a cover may help in keeping no-claim bonus on existing plan secure.