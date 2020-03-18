Get India’s first comprehensive insurance plan for Coronavirus at just Rs 499! Check features, benefits

Clinikk Healthcare launches insurance plan for Coronavirus. Representational image/Reuters

Health Insurance for Coronavirus: Clinikk Healthcare has launched ‘India’s first comprehensive protection plan’ against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This new-age insurance product will serve as a comprehensive healthcare safety net for individuals infected with the coronavirus, and ensure ongoing treatment for customers and their families in a hassle-free environment, the company said in a statement. It further said that Clinikk’s Coronavirus Support Plan is designed to provide customers with a 360-degree coverage of their health needs while infected with the coronavirus.

The total number of Coronavirus cases increased to 147 in India today, while worldwide it has crossed the 200,000 mark. Thousands of people, including three in India have died of the disease. With the new insurance plan, Clinikk aims to provide financial protection to customers against the disease at a very affordable rate, starting at Rs 499/year.

Commenting on the new product, Dr Suraj Baliga, Co-Founder of Clinikk Healthcare said, “COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, is a serious illness that poses a grave threat to public health. Through our newly launched plan, we offer both individuals and organisations a comprehensive package designed to handle every aspect of treatment in the event of infection. Additionally, we’ve also opened our teleconsultation lines to the public for free.”

“This step will allow individuals to have their questions on the disease be answered by qualified professionals, allaying the stress placed on India’s public health system and reducing the spread of misinformation,” he added.

Features

Coronavirus Support Plan combines primary care and financial protection. Customers are assured of end-to-end treatment services, including consultations with qualified doctors, 24×7 doctor assistance, and Rs 1 lakh insurance cover against any hospitalisation costs related to coronavirus.

The support plan begins at Rs 499 and can be purchased in a few steps at https://app.clinikk.com/.

Clinikk also offers an all-in-one insurance solution custom-designed to aid businesses and corporate concerns in ensuring the wellbeing of their staff in the face of the disease. Through this offering, Clinikk will support and enhance an organisation’s existing health services through awareness building, doctor consultations, and insurance products.