Centre urges states to increase enrolments under flagship insurance schemes

The Centre has urged states to increase enrolments under its flagship micro insurance schemes as part of the three-month campaign to boost coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

The issue was taken up at a meeting of financial services secretary Vivek Joshi with chief secretaries of all states and union territories, said an official release on Tuesday.

At present, there are 83 million active enrolments under PMJJBY and 239 million under PMSBY. Claims of Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under these schemes. Joshi will hold a similar meeting with heads of public sector banks on April 13. The Centre has launched a three-month campaign from April 1 to June 30 to boost enrolments under the two insurance schemes.