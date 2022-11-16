Care Supreme: New health insurance plan offers up to 30% discount on renewal premiums

Care Health Insurance has launched a new plan – Care Supreme. This is a comprehensive Health Insurance product launched with an aim to redefine the value policyholders get from their Health coverage. In a statement, the insurer said that Care Supreme has been created with an objective and foresight of the possible unforeseen circumstances due to medical emergencies, a policyholder might face in the future.

Commenting on the launch of the new plan, Ajay Shah, Director & Head – Retail, Care Health Insurance said, “With the ever-evolving healthcare technologies, medical costs are on a constant rise and it is integral to safeguard oneself for any unanticipated medical emergency. Care Supreme not only financially secures the policy-holder but also ensures that if required, they have access to the best available treatment, maximum benefit of their Sum Insured/coverage and supreme rewards for staying fit. This product, in all respects is here to redefine the value one derives from their Health Insurance.”

What Care Supreme offers

Under the Care Supreme plan, the policyholder would get access to world-class healthcare, up to 500% increase in Sum Insured within the cumulative bonus Super, unlimited automatic recharge of Sum Insured to cover multiple hospitalizations for previously treated or new illness, no sub-limits on treatments like AYUSH or Advanced treatments like robotic surgery and Organ Donor Treatment.

Also Read: Why should you get your health insurance reviewed?

Further, the policy will also provide unlimited access to Online Fitness & Wellness and Nutritionist sessions.

The policy also offers its customers up to 30% discount on renewal premium and an option to pay premium as per the city they live in. “The aim is to not only to encourage one to work harder towards achieving their fitness goals but also rewarding them for the same,” insurer said.