Care Classic: This health insurance plan allows paying premium basis city of your residence

Care Health Insurance said the product is tailor-made as per the city’s healthcare offering and individual requirements

Care Health Insurance today (December 15, 2021) announced the launch of Care Classic, a comprehensive health insurance policy wherein the premium is calculated basis the city in which the individual resides.

In a statement, Care Health Insurance said the product is tailor-made as per the city’s healthcare offering and individual requirements. It will include coverage for day care procedures, unlimited automatic recharge and OPD cover which includes new-age benefits like unlimited e-consultation, diagnostics and pharmacy.

Commenting on the new health insurance Ajay Shah, Director & Head – Retail Business, Care Health Insurance, said, “The product is designed on a simple tenet that healthcare expenditure in metropolitan cities is usually far more expensive than smaller cities; and while it offers comprehensive, new age health insurance coverages, it accommodates differential premiums basis the insured’s city of residence. At Care Health, we continue to invest in effective application of technology to deliver excellence in customer servicing, product innovation, and value-for-money services.”

The health insurer has also broadened the spectrum of overall ‘Care’ and extended it beyond hospitalization to include preventive health check-ups, doctor consultations, diagnostics, and also covers home -based treatment of the patient, the statement said.

In addition to city-based premium calculation, the product also offers coverage for ambulance expenses for transfer to nearest health facility in time of medical emergency and unlimited E-consultation with general physician (GP), it added.

Care Health Insurance is a specialized health insurer offering products in the retail segment for Health Insurance, Top-up Coverage, Personal Accident, Maternity, International Travel Insurance and Critical Illness along with Group Health Insurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance for Corporates, Micro Insurance Products for the Rural Market and Wellness Services.