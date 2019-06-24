Booking railway ticket early for vacation? How travel insurance may benefit you while traveling and when not!

While booking train tickets through the IRCTC website, you get the option to opt for travel insurance that covers you during the journey with a premium of just Rs 0.49 (49 paise) per passenger. However, once the travel insurance option is selected, the cover has to be taken for all the passengers, except for children below 5 years of age, under the same PNR number. The concerned insurance company will provide Rs 10 lakh cover under the policy to each passenger under the PNR in case of Death, Permanent Total Disability, Permanent Partial Disability, and Hospitalisation Expenses for Injury and Transportation of mortal remains following a Rail Accident or untoward incidents like terror attack, robbery, rioting, shoot out and accidental falling of any passenger from a train carrying passengers. In case of any loss on account of any or more of insured events, the group travel insurance, with the near zero premium, would provide the following benefit(s) per passenger: If opted for, the insurance will not only cover a passenger during the journey on the scheduled train, but in case of short termination of trains due to any reason, if the passenger opts for the alternate mode of transportation arranged by railway up to the destination station, then this part of the journey of the passenger shall also be covered. Similarly, in case of diversion of train due to any reason, the coverage shall be for the diverted route and in case of vikalp train, the policy shall be valid in the vikalp train also. Although, once opted, the insurance policy cannot be canceled and the premium money is not refundable even in case of cancellation of wait listed tickets, but as experienced by one person named Ajay, it helps in recovery of the actual reservation amount. In Ajay's case, he was scheduled to take his wife and daughter to the in-laws house in Assam from Delhi during the summer vacation. Seeing his father's deteriorating health condition, along with the reservation for self, wife and daughter, he booked another ticket for his wife and daughter for a later date, on which one of his relatives would travel to the same location on the vacation. As Ajay was scheduled to return early, he booked return journey ticket for the two on the same day and same train, in which his relative would return. He opted for travel insurance for all the tickets, but didn't provide the nominee details immediately. However, as his father's condition turned vulnerable, he first canceled all the tickets for the journeys he was scheduled to take and subsequently the onward ticket of his wife and daughter. However, he didn't cancel their return journey ticket hoping they may visit Assam for a shorter period. Subsequently, he completely forgot about the return journey ticket even as the journey plan to Assam was aborted. A few days before the end of the summer vacation, he got a mail from Sriram General Insurance with the reminder that nominee details were not filled for the return journey. That reminded him about the uncanceled return ticket of the canceled journey and he promptly canceled the ticket with three days still left before the journey and got the booking amount back. Being thankful to the insurance company, he narrated the incident to his family and colleagues, after discovering another utility of the travel insurance that may be availed, while even not traveling as per the pre-planned journey schedule, by just postponing the filling of the nominee details.