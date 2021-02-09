Bharti AXA General introduces Health AdvantEDGE with Wellness and Ayush benefits – Check details

The plan is designed to support the healthcare and wellness needs of customers.

Bharti AXA General Insurance, a leading non-life insurer has launched its new and health insurance plan, Health AdvantEDGE, that provides holistic protection against mounting expenses related to medical exigencies and other healthcare services and also offers Ayush benefits.

Bharti AXA Health AdvantEDGE is also one of the few healthcare products that offer comprehensive wellness benefits as a key differentiator in the domestic health insurance market. It is specially designed to support the healthcare and wellness needs of customers.

The plan covers persons in the age group 91 days to 65 years, provides hospital cash benefits, air and road ambulance with an additional premium.

Bharti AXA Health AdvantEDGE also offers Ayush benefits, wherein all the expenses incurred on treatment in a hospital under Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy, and organ donor expenses.

Another unique feature of this plan is a guaranteed cumulative bonus of 20 per cent to the policyholders in a claim-free policy year upon renewal. This feature ensures that the cumulative bonus does not reduce even if there is a claim. It also extends optional maternity benefits to female lives insured between the age of 18 to 45 years, opting for a three-year policy term.

This unique health plan offers a restore benefit that automatically reinstates the basic sum insured in case it is exhausted within the policy year. If the policyholder uses up the entire sum insured and falls ill even if it is for the same illness or condition during the same year, the company will restore 100 per cent basic sum insured. This ensures that the policyholder has requisite coverage at all times and reduces the need for multiple policies.

This new-age health plan provides a holistic cover right from pre-hospitalization to post-hospitalization, in-patient treatment, and daycare treatments. It comes with 60 days pre and 90 days post-hospitalization cover as well as a wide range of sum insured from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 crore with the cashless facility and seamless claim procedure. This allows customers to focus on their treatment, rather than worry about which room to choose against their insurance coverage.

Rolling out Health AdvantEDGE, Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said, “We are living in unprecedented times where our physical health and well-being has never been more crucial than it is now. Amid the ever-rising medical expenses, ensuring the protection of one’s financial health should be of paramount importance. Towards this, we present Health AdvantEDGE, which addresses healthcare and wellness requirements of the customers and offers timely and necessary support during their time of need. We are confident that our health offering will adequately prepare individuals and families against uncertainties surrounding medical exigencies and rising healthcare expenses.’’

Further, this health insurance plan comes with wellness benefits and value-added services for the convenience of policyholders to address their wellness needs and also get rewarded for it. Under the wellness program, the policyholder gets credited with reward points for inculcating healthy habits. The reward points can be redeemed to avail of a discount on the policy premium or a concession on medical bills or consultation fees among others.

To further enrich customer engagement and experience, the Bharti AXA Wellness Cuppa portal has been launched for its esteemed customers. Through the wellness portal and app, the policyholders can avail the entire gamut of wellness features and services in one place. Apart from health rewards, some of the features also include video/teleconsultation, pharmacy, and diagnostic services, online chat with doctors, doctor’s appointment, doctor on call, and medical second opinion.

“We understand the requirements of our customers in this fast-paced world. Bharti AXA Health AdvantEDGE addresses the array of consumers who are looking beyond health insurance products that offer claims only against hospitalization expenses. With this product, we offer wellness benefits with options to customize the offering that will help them create the plan that suits them best in times of illness as well as on their journey of wellness. With customer-centricity being at the core of all our initiatives, we constantly strive to innovate to enrich our customer offerings and provide superior products and services,’’ Srinivasan added.