  • MORE MARKET STATS

Beware! Don’t buy motor insurance from this company; IRDAI sounds alarm

By: |
February 12, 2021 8:47 AM

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has issued against dealing with a Bangalore-based entity - 'Digital National Motor Insurance'.

insuranceInsurance. Representational image

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has issued a warning against dealing with a Bangalore-based entity – ‘Digital National Motor Insurance’. The IRDAI said in a public notice that the said insurance company has not been granted any license or permission to sell insurance. People should remain alert and not fall prey to the fraud being committed by this fake motor insurance company.

“It has been brought to the notice of IRDAI that an entity by the name of “DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE” operating from #DNMI co. ltd. Portal Office, Krishna Raja Puram, Insurance Info Building, Devasandra, Bangalore – 560036 having website https://dnmins.wixsite.com/dnmins and email id digitalpolicyservices@gmail.com has been selling insurance policies, although it has not been licensed or granted registration by the Authority to sell insurance policy of any kind,” the IRDAI said.

Related News

Soon, keep Life, Health, Car, Term and all other insurance policies in Digilocker

“The Authority cautions the Public not to make any transaction related to insurance business with M/s DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE,” it added.

The regulator further said: “IRDAI hereby urges the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to fraud and cheating indulged in by the above said entity.”

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

insurance sectorIRDAIrdai
  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Beware! Don’t buy motor insurance from this company IRDAI sounds alarm
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
15 new trends that will shape insurance industry in 2021
2Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plans: Premium, features, benefits – Explained
3Star Health Insurance partners with PhonePe to offer Digital Health Insurance – Check features