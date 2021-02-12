Beware! Don’t buy motor insurance from this company; IRDAI sounds alarm

Insurance. Representational image

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has issued a warning against dealing with a Bangalore-based entity – ‘Digital National Motor Insurance’. The IRDAI said in a public notice that the said insurance company has not been granted any license or permission to sell insurance. People should remain alert and not fall prey to the fraud being committed by this fake motor insurance company.

“It has been brought to the notice of IRDAI that an entity by the name of “DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE” operating from #DNMI co. ltd. Portal Office, Krishna Raja Puram, Insurance Info Building, Devasandra, Bangalore – 560036 having website https://dnmins.wixsite.com/dnmins and email id digitalpolicyservices@gmail.com has been selling insurance policies, although it has not been licensed or granted registration by the Authority to sell insurance policy of any kind,” the IRDAI said.

“The Authority cautions the Public not to make any transaction related to insurance business with M/s DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE,” it added.

The regulator further said: “IRDAI hereby urges the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to fraud and cheating indulged in by the above said entity.”