Before you dive, check if your insurance policy covers adventure sports

Sun-bathing lying on a beach or walking around a historical monument is not everybody’s idea of a perfect holiday. For most, holidays have now become experiencing adventure activities and extreme sports. With the travelling season in, adventure sports are becoming increasingly popular among vacationers.

Be it for an adrenaline rush or just for the fun of it, adventure sports such as bungee jumping, skydiving, mountaineering, hang gliding, scuba diving, trekking, and parasailing, are the new trend among adventurous vacationers. Many plan holidays with the sole purpose of having to experience such extreme sports.

However, such sports can also lead to injuries and hospitalization. Says Bhaskar Nerurkar, head, health administration team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, “Adventure sports and activities mostly involve a high level of physical exertion and highly specialized gear. These are perceived to have a higher level of inherent danger.” The usual travel policies or even the personal accident plans do not provide any cover for these sports.

However, companies like Bharti Axa General Insurance, GoDigit, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, and HDFC Ergo now cover adventure sports as an inbuilt feature. Be it in the form of a specific adventure sports policy or as an add-on to the base policy, these insurance companies have introduced policies that provide cover for such activities.

In an adventure sports cover, insurers typically pay for treatment charges incurred due to an accident during participation in adventure sports. For instance, the adventure sports add-on from Bajaj Allianz provides a lump sum benefit covering up to Rs 10 million in case of any permanent disability or death that may occur while taking part in the sports. However, you should be clear that claims for all adventure sports will only be payable if the activity is performed under the supervision of trained professionals, and if the policyholder had followed necessary safety measures and guidelines laid down by the instructors.

The premium for these covers, under the travel insurance plan, varies depending on the sum insured, the number of days of travel and the type of plan opted by the insured. In the case of add-on plans, it is linked to the base cover, where you can opt for 25 -100 per cent payout of the sum insured. For a Rs 10 million sum insured from Bajaj Allianz, where the base cover is for death and permanent disability, you will have to give an extra Rs 8,000 for an adventure sports death with 50 per cent payout. In addition to accidental benefits arising out of adventure sports, travel policy also covers other travel exigencies for instance trip delay, loss of baggage, loss of passport.

As an alternative, if you are traveling abroad, opt for covers from global insurers, which are much extensive. Globally, these covers are available either as a standalone plan or as a part of your travel insurance. The pricing of these covers varies by the activity you choose. For instance, a policy with a sum insured of £50,000 from a UK-based insurer for adventure sports will cost you roughly £65, which includes death and permanent disability (£50,000), medical expenses (£100,000) personal liability (£5,000,000) and much more.

Experts suggest people traveling to destinations such as New Zealand and Thailand where adventure activities are very common should opt for such policies. Adventure sports have also become a bigger trend for senior citizens. People above 60 years who have retired and now want to explore the world should also opt for these kinds of travel insurance policies.

Table:

Premium for Adventure Sports Insurance

Sum insured – 10 lakhs; for a 31-year-old male

Insurance company Features Premium (Rs.) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Premium irrespective of age; Air ambulance, travel expenses 1,300 HDFC Ergo Insurance with no boundary limits; Worldwide accident coverage 1,049 Bharti Axa General Insurance Accidental Death; Permanent Total Disablement 1,942

Source: PolicyX.com