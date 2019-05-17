Bajaj Finserv unveils insurance policy to cover mishaps during a train journey

Insurance covers risks against some very common yet uncertain events when it comes to its timing such as disability, risk of dying early, medical coverage and even risk of living too long. In addition, insurance also provides a cover against loss arising out of minor events such as accidents leading to a disability or an unfortunate death caused by an accident. Although such accidental insurance plans with disability cover are available in the market both as a standalone policy and as a rider, there can be a situation when someone would wish to insure a specific event only. For example, a train journey on Indian Railways or a flight can be insured through a travel insurance cover. Perhaps, taking a cue from such a need, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, has introduced \u2018Mumbai Local Train Cover', an insurance policy that provides coverage in case of mishaps during a train journey. According to Bajaj Finserv, \u201cLocal trains are the lifeline of thousands of commuters in Mumbai and are used by approximately 8 million passengers daily, much greater than its real capacity. This leads to a high risk of accidents or other unfortunate events that could derail the lives of commuters. Last year,\u00a0around 3,000 people lost their lives due to rail-related mishaps in Mumbai. \u2018Mumbai Local Train Cover is a part of the Pocket Insurance products offered by Bajaj Finserv which help to stay protected against even the small uncertainties in life which can quickly add up and disrupt one's budget. Importantly, pocket insurance offers are only available for existing Bajaj Finserv customers. The Pocket Insurance products are across categories such as lifestyle, travel, health, assistance and life. These include Holiday Cover, Trek Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Watch Cover, Eyewear Insurance, Wallet Care and other policies. Cost-benefit of coverage The Mumbai Local Train Cover will provide a coverage up to Rs. 1 lakh on paying an annual premium of Rs. 399. The coverage will apply only to the journey undertaken in the local trains. In the event of a person\u2019s demise due to an accident on a Mumbai local train, the nominees can get up to Rs. 1 lakh. Also, if the insured passenger suffers a disability due to injuries sustained on a Mumbai local train, the insured is covered against loss of income, with Rs. 2000 per week during the policy period. Local\u00a0train travellers above 18 years of age and below 70 years are eligible for this insurance cover. How to apply To apply, one has to visit the Bajaj Finserv website or can visit the link here without any Bajaj Finserv login. () However, the 'Mumbai Local Train Cover' is available only to the existing customers of the company. Your mobile number will determine whether you are an existing customer. This means one needs to buy some other Pocket Insurance product before Mumbai Local Train Cover can be bought. Evaluate the need and then buy keeping inclusions and exclusions of any policy in mind.