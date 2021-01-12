  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bajaj Allianz Life AUM grows 79 pc in 10 years to cross Rs 70,000 cr

By: |
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 5:35 PM

It shows that the pandemic has not impacted the company's growth much instead it could maintain a steady growth, the insurer said.

It shows that the pandemic has not impacted the company's growth much instead it could maintain a steady growth, the insurer said.It shows that the pandemic has not impacted the company's growth much instead it could maintain a steady growth, the insurer said.

Private sector life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life on Tuesday said its assets under management have crossed the Rs 70,000-crore milestone by the end of December.

“With value-add products and meaningful improvements across customer services, our AUM has grown 79 per cent in the past 10 years to touch Rs 70,295 crore as of December 31,” the company said in statement.

Related News

It shows that the pandemic has not impacted the company’s growth much instead it could maintain a steady growth, the insurer said.

Bajaj Allianz Life Managing Director Tarun Chugh said, “This milestone is a reflection of customers’ trust in our brand, and the collective efforts of our team to ensure that our customers’ life goals are on track, pandemic or no pandemic.”

He added that in the new calendar year, with all the learnings from last year and the new business environment, the company will only strengthen the trust among our customers and emerge a more trusted brand.

Since the commencement of its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has expanded its presence across the country and serves millions of customers through the 511 branches, over 70,000 agents and online sales.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Bajaj Allianz Life AUM grows 79 pc in 10 years to cross Rs 70000 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Standard Fire Insurance for homes from April 1: Up to Rs 10 lakh cover for home contents without declaration
2Life insurance sector’s new business premium declines 3% in December
3Adrosonic, Instanda join hands to rev up insurance sector’s digital transformation