Bajaj Allianz launches My Health Care Plan with flexibility to choose your product & decide your premium

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance today announced the launch of its modular health insurance product ‘My Health Care Plan’. My Health Care Plan is filed as an umbrella product under which customizable packages are offered. The flexibility in picking and choosing the covers as per the customers’ necessities gives them the freedom to design their own health care plan basis which the premium for the policy is determined. The company has announced Plan 1 under the umbrella product that consists of mandatory and optional coverages.

The My Health Care Plan product consists of mandatory coverages like In-patient hospitalization expenses, pre and post-hospitalization expenses, Modern Treatment Methods and Advancement in Technologies, Organ donor expenses, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Hospitalization Cover, Maternity Package Expenses, Baby Care, Out-patient Treatment Expenses (OPD), Home Nursing Benefit, Sum Insured Reinstatement, Airlift Cover, and Cumulative Bonus, amongst others. Under the Maternity Package section, the plan covers maternity expenses for the insured member as well as the surrogate mother as well as the complications of Assisted Reproductive Procedures or Techniques.

Another highlight is the inbuilt Baby Care cover, under which the newborn baby is covered under the health plan from the first day of birth until the expiry of the policy. Consumable expenses or non-medical expenses incurred during treatment are covered up to the Sum Insured (SI) selected. In addition, up to 50% of the cumulative bonus for each claim-free will be added to the SI.

Under Home Nursing Benefit, if the treating doctor recommends a nurse for post-hospitalization care of the policyholder, a weekly nursing amount will be reimbursed to the policyholder. There are three optional covers also offered under Plan 1 of the policy, which are loss of income cover, major illness and accident multiplier cover, and international cover. Under the international cover, expenses towards emergency care needed by the policyholder are covered anywhere across the world.

Commenting on the product announcement, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance,said, “Our country is known for its diversity where needs change from person to person. This vast diversity has given us an opportunity to innovate and curate our product offerings to ensure that health insurance has reached every household in our country. With our ‘My Health Care Plan’ product, our intention is to introduce a plethora of our offerings where the customer has the flexibility to choose and package their covers that best suit them and their family, however, varied it may be. Under this product, we will be introducing multiple plans incrementally, starting with Plan 1 where the customer can package their policies to their requirements.

“The beauty of this product lies in its need-based modularity and paying for only what you want in your policy. Insurance is evolving dynamically and a one fits all approach cannot be offered to the customer. Hence, our endeavour will continue to be to offer customer-centric products so as to ensure that every citizen has a health insurance policy and has access to quality medical care so that they can live a life of dignity,” he added.

My Health Care Plan offers Sum Insured (SI) options up to Rs 5 crore. The policy is offered on an individual and floater basis with a policy term of 1 year, 2 years, or 3 years. Premium payment options are available on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual basis with a lifelong renewal option. Multiple discount options are offered with this product like family discounts, long-term discounts, fitness discounts, loyalty discounts, and early entry discounts, amongst others. Depending on the zone in which the policyholder resides, discounts are also offered. In addition, zone-based co-payment is not applicable. Opting for long-term discounts also provides benefits on reduction of waiting periods.