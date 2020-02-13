Bajaj Allianz General launches health policy with unlimited sum insured

A person can choose the coverage limit based on per day room rent ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched the first-of-its-kind individual health insurance policy that provides unlimited sum insured (SI). With the ‘Health Infinity’ policy, the company aims to make health insurance more attractive and also enable customers to avail of quality medical treatment at a time when medical costs are rising fast.

Under this policy, the policyholder can choose the sum insured on the basis of per day room rent for hospitalisation. The policy can be taken for one, two or three years. It offers in-patient hospitalisation treatment without any SI limit.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said as medical exigencies are unpredictable, it is difficult to determine medical expenses in advance and accordingly opt for a policy. With Health Infinity, we have removed these constraints and introduced a cover with unlimited sum insured for the first time in the insurance industry to provide them with unlimited care and security.

A person can choose the coverage limit based on per day room rent ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000. Based on this, the person will be indemnified 100 times of the per day room rent limit. If the claim amount exceeds, a co-payment of 15%, 20% or 25% is applicable as opted by the customer. It is only on the claim amount which exceeds 100 times room rent, and not on the total claim amount. Premium of this policy will vary depending on the age of the proposer.

Though this policy, people can also opt for individual sum insured for spouse, dependent children and parents as per applicable premium rate based on age of each family member. Pre-existing diseases are covered after 36 months.