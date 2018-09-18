Ayushman Bharat to give fillip to Digital India, says JP Nadda

Nadda, the union health minister, came here to make a field visit where the Prime Minister will launch the scheme in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (IE)

Union minister J P Nadda Tuesday said the “Ayushman Bharat”, the insurance scheme of the central government to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, will give a fillip to Digital India movement. Ayushman Bharat aims to holistically address health (covering prevention, promotion and ambulatory care), at primary, secondary and tertiary level. Nadda, the union health minister, came here to make a field visit where the Prime Minister will launch the scheme in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

“The scheme is digital, cashless and paperless and will give fillip to Digital India. A pilot project will begin two days before launching of the scheme so that ‘Arogya Mitras’ can start work from their kiosks,” the minister said. Training of the ‘Arogya Mitras’ is on, he said adding that altogether 10.74 crore families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The beneficiaries will be given an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per annum and there is no cap for family members, he said. Nadda said Jharkhand government is working on building pucca houses to replace kuchcha houses so that kala azar could be prevented. The state has taken long strides in the health sector in the last two and three years and the Centre would support its works, he said. He said foundation stones for medical colleges for Chaibasa and Koderma will be laid on September 23.