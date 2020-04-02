Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna launched: Check features, details, coverage of standard health cover

This standard health cover policy in line with IRDAI’s issued guidelines is from one of the 29 insurers who have received the go-ahead to launch such policies in the industry.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance company has announced the launch of its ‘Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna’. This standard health cover policy in line with IRDAI’s issued guidelines is from one of the 29 insurers who have received the go-ahead to launch such policies in the industry.

Every general insurance company and the standalone insurer has to launch a standard health plan and has to have a standard name – Arogya Sanjeevani Policy (name of insurer) for easy comparison by the buyers.

Arogya Sanjeevani Policy is a standard policy with almost similar features and hence the buying becomes easier for the individuals. The comparison of health insurance plans will become easier now. Not just a first-time buyer, such a policy can suit anyone.

‘Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna’ provides a health cover of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs for medical treatment of illnesses and injuries requiring in-patient hospitalization including for infectious diseases like Coronavirus (Covid-19) or similar such diseases and also provides cover for listed modern treatments & procedures. In addition, the product offers pre-hospitalization, post-hospitalization, AYUSH treatment, all day-care treatments, road ambulance, a cumulative bonus in case of no claim and medical expenses if the insured undergoes a cataract surgery.

The product also provides a family discount of 15 per cent for covering 2 and more family members under the single individual policy to make it more affordable for families. There is an additional Online Renewal Discount of 3 per cent per annum from first renewal onwards if the premium is received through NACH or Standing Instruction (where payment is made either by direct debit of a bank account or credit card).

Hospitalisation is a testing time for all and looking at the soaring healthcare costs, the product covers necessary hospitalization expenses incurred at any medical facility registered with ManipalCigna’s network in India and even in non-network hospitals. It also covers the expenses incurred towards – dental treatment or plastic surgery necessitated due to disease or injury. Additionally, the policyholder will be provided a grace period of up to 30 days, for a yearly mode of payment. In case of a free-look period – the insured shall be allowed a period of fifteen days from date of receipt of the policy to review the terms and conditions of the policy and to return the same if not acceptable.