Moving with the industry trend, Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company has launched its cancer-specific health insurance plan, named iCan. Any person between the age of 5 and 65 years can buy this policy, which is eligible for lifelong renewals even after there are claims. There are six sum insured options – Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. The policy has two options – basic and advanced. Under Standard Plan, only MyCare benefit is available, while in Advanced Plan, along with MyCare benefit, CritiCare benefit and FamilyCare benefit are also available.

MyCare Benefit: It provides cashless conventional treatment for cancer, which include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, organ transplantation, as part of cancer treatment and surgeries for excision of cancerous tissue or removal of organs/ tissues (onco-surgery). MyCare benefits also include pre-hospitalisation coverage for 30 days and post-hospitalisation coverage for 60 days, expense for emergency ambulance up to Rs 2,000 per hospitalisation, up to Rs 3,000 twice a year for follow up care post treatment and optional benefit of advanced treatment, which includes proton beam therapy, personalised & targeted therapy, hormonal therapy or endocrine manipulation, stem cell transplantation and immunotherapy, including immunology agents e.g. interferon, TNF etc.

CritiCare Benefit: In addition to MyCare benefit, it is available to policyholders to get advanced plan, in which on being diagnosed with cancer of specified severity (excluding Stage-IV), the policyholder will get 60 per cent lump sum payout of the sum insured, over and above the base sum insured. For example, if a person has taken Rs 10 lakh cover, he/she will get Rs 6 lakh as lump sum and can still use Rs 10 lakh to cover his/her treatment expenses.

FamilyCare Benefit: Also available under advanced plan, FamilyCare benefit will provide lump sum payout of 100 per cent of sum insured to the family of policyholder, on diagnosis of stage IV cancer at first diagnosis. Another 100 per cent payout of sum insured will be made over and above the 60 per cent CritiCare benefit, if the cancer converts to stage IV or found to be reoccured during second diagnosis after 12 months of the first diagnosis. If the conversion or re-occurance happens within 12 months of fist diagnosis, remaining 40 per cent of sum insured will be paid. The CritiCare and FamilyCare benefits are available for insured of 18 years or age and above and is payable only once in a policy lifetime.

Other features: Other general benefits of iCare include no-claim bonus of 10 per cent of sum assured for every claim-free year upto 100 per cent of the sum insured as well as restoration benefit. The insured would have an option to request for a second opinion, on first diagnosis of cancer. This would be provided through Apollo Munich’s panel of medical practitioners who would have access to artifcial intelligence, deep analytics and cognitive software. The initial waiting period is of 120 days.

Exclusions: The iCare plan has following exclusions –

• Any Treatment other than for Cancer.

• Pre-existing condition for cancer for which insured had existing signs & symptoms, and/or was diagnosed, and/ or received consultation, investigation, treatment or admission anytime prior to the date on which the policy was issued.

• “AIDS” (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) and/or infection with HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) including but not limited to conditions related to or arising out of HIV/AIDS such as ARC (AIDS Related Complex), Lymphomas in brain, Kaposi’s sarcoma, tuberculosis.

• Non Allopathic treatment

• Prosthetic and other devices which are self-detachable /removable without surgery involving anaesthesia

• Treatment availed outside India or at a healthcare facility which is not a hospital

• Congenital external diseases, defects or anomalies

Premium: For premium purpose, the proposers for iCare has been divided into four categories – non-smoker male, non-smoker female, smoker male (which includes alcoholics also) and smoker female including alcoholics. At lower age, the premium is very nominal. For example the premium for sum insured of Rs 25 lakh for a non-smoker male of 36-40 years of age, the premium is Rs 3,274 (exclusive of GST). However, as per historic data, females are more prone to cancer and the risk factor becomes multiple if a female smokes or consume alcohol. So, for a smoker female of 36-40 years of age, applying for a sum insured of Rs 25 lakh, the premium jumps almost three times to Rs 9,046 (exclusive of GST).