Now buy bike, car insurance policy online from Amazon Pay in 2 minutes, get discount

The experience of buying insurance has been made easy by Amazon Pay in partnership with Acko.

Amazon Pay has marked its foray in the insurance space by offering two and four-wheeler insurance policies, in partnership with Acko General Insurance Ltd. One can now purchase insurance in less than two minutes with no paperwork, the company claims. The Amazon Prime members get extra benefits, including additional discounts.

The experience of buying insurance has been made easy by Amazon Pay in partnership with Acko, by providing a simple and easy to understand purchase journey that facilitates one to buy insurance effortlessly in a few easy steps. This — coupled with services like hassle-free claims with zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, 3-day assured claim servicing and 1 year repair warranty – in select cities, as well as an option for instant cash settlements for low value claims — makes it beneficial for the policyholders.

As per the terms and conditions on the Amazon website, the following are some of the important things to consider:

Any insurance policies solicited by us are issued by the Insurer. We do not underwrite the risk or act as an insurer at any time. The risk is underwritten by the Insurer only.

You may purchase Insurer’s insurance policies at your sole discretion and purely on a voluntary basis.

The contract of insurance will be between the Insurer and you, to the exclusion of us.

In the event of an insurance claim or policy servicing, you must promptly notify the Insurer and may reach out to the Insurer for any assistance/ requirement in relation to completion of all formalities and provision of documentation.

One can buy Auto Insurance from the Amazon Pay page or just search for it. They can get a quote for their car or bike’s insurance in a few simple steps by providing basic details. Additionally, they can select from a list of add-ons like zero-depreciation, engine protection, and more. One can pay using Amazon Pay balance, UPI, or any saved card and the policy will be in their email inbox in less than 2-minutes. A copy of the policy can also be downloaded from ‘Your Orders’ page.