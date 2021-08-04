All you need to know about monsoon-based health insurance coverage

Representative image

As much as it gets troublesome at times, there is no denying the fact that the monsoons occupy a special place in our hearts. A season, as lively as this, deserves to be enjoyed thoroughly without having to worry about seasonal health risks which could hit a person anytime, often leading to illness or hospitalization The season in particular requires one to be very cautious of the various diseases, vector borne ailments & other viral infections that are common during this period. In fact, with a Health Insurance by your side to protect you against financial burdens arising due to them; they’d just prove be a minor inconvenience.

What makes Health Insurance a necessity during Monsoon?

While there is no dearth of reasons as to why we need a health insurance at any point in time, there is a list of reasons, to specifically answer why we absolutely need one during the monsoon season. As we all know, the weather conditions during monsoon are potent for growth and spread of harmful microorganisms. Puddles of stagnant water, as well as clogged drains amidst heavy rainfalls and humidity that follows, are the mosquitos’ and other vectors’ breeding utopia. On top of that, the temperature constantly switching between hot and cold can easily make anyone with a weak immune system fall sick with flu-like symptoms for days. And this is not even half the nightmare the monsoon season can cause.

Besides dengue, malaria, and other viral infections, the heavy rainfall during this season leads to a series of other severe hazards due to the increasing number of road accidents during the rainy season, every year. In such cases, a good health insurance cover can be your only best friend. Interestingly, now most health insurance companies also offer plans, specifically curated for the monsoon season, and the diseases it entails

Monsoon based Health Insurance Coverage: All you need to know

The key feature of a monsoon specific Health Insurance policy is to cover healthcare expenses due to either hospitalization, or out-patient treatments for most serious vector-borne diseases, across all ages. A majority of disease-specific plans in the recent times are the most customized insurance services that provide a host of useful benefits to customers. The most common benefits include:

Comprehensive coverage against hospitalization expenses for treatment of wide-range of illnesses including infections, accidental injuries, and non-communicable diseases

Coverage for diagnostic tests and examinations

Coverage for OPD visits and day care treatments

Coverage for road & air ambulance during emergencies

Furthermore, in cases of serious deterioration of health leading to ICU admissions, many of these plans can be effectively topped up. The benefits also include No Claim Bonus that increases Sum Insured for every claim free year with some plans giving an increase up to 200%, Unlimited Automatic Recharge of Sum Insured, as well as global coverage.

General Inclusions of Health insurance: While almost all Health Insurance policies are generally equipped with most basic inclusions, it is always in your best interest to inquire further about the waiting period applicable for specific ailments in those plans. Waiting period refers to the total time that one has to wait for before being able to claim on expenses incurred for some specific ailments or pre-existing conditions. Some of the other general inclusions are 30-Day Pre and 60-Day post hospitalization treatment, Alternative treatment forms such as Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy & Siddha, domiciliary treatment (availing treatment at home), expenses for donating an organ etc.

Important Health Tips to ensure Good Health this Monsoon:

While having a proper health insurance for you and your loved ones is an absolute necessity for financial security, it is always wise to avoid as much health trouble as possible by taking precautionary measures during the monsoon season. You can enjoy rain while sipping on the goodness of antioxidants every day with a healthy cup of green tea, and a balanced diet filled with fruits, and green leafy vegetables. Other important things to take care of this season include:

Maintain good hygiene, and do not touch your nose and mouth with dirty hands to avoid flu-like symptomWear clean, cotton clothes

Drink clean, boiled and luke-warm water as much as possible, avoid drinking cold water

Add ginger, cardamom and cinnamon to your diet to boost immunity

Avoid going to crowded places, and eating out in the open food stalls or restaurants

Use skin-friendly mosquito repellent

Cover yourself up properly before leaving your house

Keep an umbrella handy to avoid getting stuck somewhere, or getting drenched by the sudden downpour.

And of course, in addition to the above, do adopt all requisite covid precautions

Key Takeaway

In case of any symptom of vector-borne or water-borne diseases seen in any member of your family, there should be no delay in seeking medical assistance, given the dire situations we are living through. There are often symptoms that are generally too mild to be noticed, and hence taken lightly that later on turn out to be serious in many cases, especially among children and the elderly. Most medical emergencies come uninvited, and it is often at the most unexpected times. Even then, the monsoon season often has the highest probability bringing in various diseases, hence can be considered the best time to purchase a comprehensive insurance coverage for yourself and your family. While choosing an insurance plan that best suits your needs, do not forget to make sure that you are thorough about every detail, including the terms and conditions, about the coverage and exclusions that entail the plan provided by your insurance company.

(By Ajay Shah, Director & Head – Retail Sales, Care Health Insurance (Formerly Religare Health Insurance)