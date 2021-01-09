  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adrosonic, Instanda join hands to rev up insurance sector’s digital transformation

January 9, 2021 7:28 PM

Instanda CEO and Founder Tim Hardcastle said the partnerships play a key role in the insurance industry, not merely for the growth and expansion of the business involved, but also for the transformation of the industry.

"The new partnership with Adrosonic is exciting as it provides the capability to new markets in North America, India, Middle East as well as Europe," he said.

Digital consulting firm Adrosonic has entered into a partnership with UK-based SaaS insurance software platform Instanda to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the insurance industry.

Adrosonic’s insurance domain expertise and Instanda’s no-code platform will empower insurers with agility to price risk in ways that meet the client’s needs in a changing post-COVID-19 world, they said in a release.

Instanda CEO and Founder Tim Hardcastle said the partnerships play a key role in the insurance industry, not merely for the growth and expansion of the business involved, but also for the transformation of the industry.

“The new partnership with Adrosonic is exciting as it provides the capability to new markets in North America, India, Middle East as well as Europe,” he said.

Mayank, CEO and MD of Adrosonic, said the tie-up will provide insurers with innovative digital products and customer propositions for new markets, while also liberating insurers from inflexible legacy tech and from high-risk, high-cost and multi-year change programs.

“An unprecedented event like COVID-19 has left a sudden yet profound impact on the insurance industry and their IT systems, as they are now subject to rigorous scrutiny following the rapid shifting of entire workplaces online that was forced due to the pandemic,” Mayank said.

In such a scenario, Instanda’s no-code platform coupled with Adrosonic’s domain expertise along with a wide range of digital accelerators are key in liberating insurers from inflexible legacy technologies, he added.

Instanda is the insurance industry’s first no-code business platform and allows insurers to break into new markets and overcome the drawbacks of legacy IT systems and embrace the benefits of digital transformation.

