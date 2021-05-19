Savings plan offering guaranteed regular income, additional bonus launched – Check features

The plan comes with flexible bonus pay-outs which can be accumulated for wealth creation or withdrawn for an instant access of money.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced the launch of a flexible savings plan – ABSLI Vision LifeIncome Plus Plan – that provides guaranteed regular income plus flexible bonus payouts.

This non-linked participating individual plan has been designed to offer various plan options which can be tailor-made to perfectly suit customers’ unique financial needs across different life-stages. This savings plan provides a policyholder with the comfort of a guaranteed regular income for up to 30 years to help them achieve their evolving life goals while reaping the benefits of a comprehensive life insurance cover. Additionally, the plan also brings an upside through completely flexible bonus pay-outs which can be accumulated for wealth creation or withdrawn at the customer’s convenience for an instant access to their money.

ABSLI Vision LifeIncome Plus Plan offers tax-free guaranteed additional income for life, besides providing the benefit of liquidity or cash in hand whenever one requires funds.

Commenting on the launch, Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “Amid the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, ups and downs in the economy and the markets, saving sufficiently for the future —tomorrow or three decades from now — has become extremely crucial. Individuals today need plans which can be personalized to fit their unique needs at different life stages and can assure complete security of future financial goals. ABSLI Vision LifeIncome Plus Plan will cater to this immediate need of customers by maximizing their income and minimizing risk. This holistic solution will not only help individuals meet their short and long-term financial requirements, do legacy planning but will also offer bonus income to further increase wealth or build contingency fund.”

ABSLI Vision LifeIncome Plus Plan offers the following benefits, thereby providing enough flexibility to customize the product as per customer’s requirements:

1. Choice of 3 Benefit options: Flexibility to choose amongst three Benefit Options i.e. Short-Term Income, Long Term Income and Whole Life Income (Till Age 100 or Till Age 85) to cater to customers’ needs across all life stages.

Short Term Income – Guaranteed Monthly Income Payable for 10 years plus Bonuses. This can be an ideal solution for salaried individuals below 45 years, who can plan for secured income or early retirement.

Long Term Income – Guaranteed Annual Income Payable for 20, 25, 30 years + Bonuses. This can help individuals cater to specific milestones and build legacy.

Whole Life Income – Guaranteed Annual Income Payable for till Age 85 or Age 100 + Bonuses. This is an ideal plan for retirement and legacy planning.

2. Guaranteed Regular Income: A regular flow of guaranteed income for the customers’ chosen Benefit Pay-out Period to safeguard their savings

3. Flexible Bonus Payouts: Bonus declared in the form of ‘Paid Up Additions’, that can be accrued to build a wealth corpus or a contingency fund. The ‘Paid Up Additions’ can also be availed as cash pay-outs from first policy year onwards for instant liquidity needs. The plan shall also come with the additional flexibility to partially/fully withdraw the accrued Paid Up Additions anytime during the Policy Term.

4. Comprehensive Life Cover: The plan offers life insurance cover until age 100 years. This plan shall offer a lump-sum benefit to the nominee, in case of unfortunate death of the life insured anytime during the Policy Term. Additionally, on opting for the Short Term Income option, this customizable plan will offer an inbuilt policy continuance benefit, which shall waive off remaining premiums in case of the unfortunate death of the life insured and thereby safeguard the customer’s family’s future in his/her absence.

5.Customizable Benefits: Option to personalize this comprehensive plan by enhancing it with riders to suit customer’s requirements at a nominal cost.