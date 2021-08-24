Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance cuts premium rates by 15% on term plan with sum assured upto Rs 3 crore

Representative image/Pixabay

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) has announced a reduction in the premium rates in ABSLI DigiShield Plan by up to 15 per cent, making it one of the most competitive offerings in the term insurance space. This plan caters to the unique protection needs of customers and can be personalized to suit specific protection needs.

ABSLI DigiShield plan allows a customer to enjoy a guaranteed recurring income starting from age 60 years through the Survival Benefit Option. Further, it provides the flexibility to reduce the sum assured at pre-defined retirement age, allowing customers to align their cover as per their outstanding liabilities and the life stage.

This plan offers flexibility to cater to one’s varied protection needs across life stages by offering multiple plan options to choose from, joint life protection, critical illness cover, and rider options to tailor-make a distinctive protection solution for the customers and their loved ones, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said in a statement.

Commenting on the premium price reduction of ABSLI DigiShield Plan, Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “The pandemic lasted longer than expected with people experiencing strains on their personal finances. We have been meticulously observing the pandemic experience before making any price revisions in our products.”

“With a rise in demand for term plans, we have consciously announced reduction in premium for ABSLI DigiShield Plan, a hyper-personalized term plan offering, to suit our customer’s ever-evolving monetary needs. We urge customers to take benefit of this reduced premium pricing of this holistic term plan, providing financial protection for self and loved ones,” he added.

This plan also provides various premium payment terms, policy tenures and death benefit pay-out options to satisfy unique customer requirements. This holistic plan mitigates liabilities, provides protection to loved ones, and supports retirement and legacy goals.