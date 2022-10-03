Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches Activ Fit for young & healthy adults – Check features

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd has announced the launch of Activ Fit, a comprehensive health insurance plan for young and healthy adults. Targeted at consumers who are health aware and active, this new product by ABHICL is a first-of-its-kind in the industry and looks at rewarding them for their good health behaviour.

The new Activ Fit plan provides an upfront 10% good health discount basis an assessment done through a unique facial scan, upto 50% HealthReturnsTM on being active and 100% Binge Refill to ensure that health insurance becomes an attractive proposition for the cohort. Apart from these primary features, the insurance policy also provides Maternity Cover, modern treatment along with in-patient hospitalisation. All this comes at an affordable premium for a generation that values quality, convenience and access.

Key Features of the Activ Fit plan include:

* 10% Upfront Good Health Discount, while purchasing the policy (basis the results of Health Risk Assessment & facial scan).

* All customers below the age of 35 years can avail an Early Bird Discount at renewal, 5% from 4th to 7th policy year & 10% from 8th policy year for the life time of the policy.

* Customer’s efforts to stay healthy will be rewarded with up to 50% HealthReturnsTM.

* In case of hospitalization, if they fall short of their insurance cover, the customer can use the 100% Binge Refill feature. This feature enables them to get cover upto sum assured, for any illness/injury.

* The product also includes Modern treatments, Mental Care Cover, HIV/ AIDS and STD, Day Care treatments, pre-hospitalisation & post-hospitalisation and road ambulance cover

* All Maternity Benefits – Normal Delivery, C-Section Delivery, New born Baby Expenses, Vaccination Expenses & Stem Cell Preservation are covered.

Speaking at the launch, Mayank Bathwal, CEO at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd, said, “At 42.6 crore, millennials account for 34 per cent of India’s population. They are the demographic dividend of the nation and are more aware of health and wellness benefits than the earlier generation. The pandemic has changed the perception that they are immune to health-related issues or only their employer provided health cover will suffice future medical costs. Our new Activ Fit plan has been designed keeping in mind this new awareness and health security needs of this often over-looked audience. It is not just a health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning, but a one-stop health solution that nudges the customer to live a healthy and rewarding life.”