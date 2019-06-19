Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches ‘Activ Care’ for Senior Citizens: Find out what’s in it for you?

Published: June 19, 2019 6:45:30 PM

Reactive care financially equips senior citizens during hospitalization whereas 'proactive care' provides them with the essential support system one requires in all the three phases of their health journey.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance recently launched ‘Activ Care’– a health insurance product for senior citizens. Aditya Birla Health Insurance, says with this product, it is said to give ‘proactive care’ to senior citizens instead of ‘reactive care’. Activ Care will be based on proactive care as a priority for senior citizens, instead of ‘reactive care’ which will empower the senior citizens against the various unforeseen uncertainties of life. Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), is the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited.

Reactive care financially equips senior citizens during hospitalization whereas ‘proactive care’ provides them with the essential support system they require in all the three phases of their health journey, i.e. when they are healthy when they are being treated and during recovery. Mayank Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, says, “Activ Care is conceptualized with a commitment that goes beyond the conventional mode of ‘reactive care’ and acts as an enabler and influencer of ‘proactive care’ for Senior Citizens. This offering is in-line with our core philosophy of focusing ‘health’ in ‘health insurance’.

He further adds, “With the insights from our research we are not only expanding the category with ‘care solutions’ but with features like personal health coach, nursing at home and cashless hospitalisation for home treatment, thereby bridging the gap to provide health insurance cover to a section of society who needs it the most.”

Find out the key features of Activ Care health insurance;

1. The insurance policy, ‘Activ Care’ can be availed as an individual or as a family floater policy (self and spouse only) with a sum insured ranging between Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs. One can choose the sum insured, depending on one’s requirement. This policy has a minimum entry age of 55 years and goes up to 80 years.

2. To guide through the policyholder’s health journey the policy also provides personal health coach

3. The policy also offers an additional 100 per cent of the sum insured as reload for an unrelated illness. For instance, 10 lakhs additional reload for Rs. 10 lakhs sum insured policy, in case the cover is insufficient for claims

4. The policy provides cover for 586 listed day-care procedures that require hospitalization for less than 24 hours.

5. Post-hospitalization coverage for nursing at home, lifestyle and portable listed medical equipment at home, if required post hospitalization ranging from oxygen cylinders to ventilator are also offered.

6. The policy also covers treatments given under Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, yoga, naturopathy and homeopathy systems.

Additional Product Features 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our Value Added ‘Care’ Services

 

 

 

 

 

HealthReturnsTM

·         Earn up to 21 per cent of the premium paid as HealthReturnsTM

·         This is earned by living an active life

 

 

 

Personal Health Coach

 

 

·         Our Health Coach also provides advice and guidance on lifestyle management to take care of chronic conditions, in addition to nutritional and medical counseling

·         Unlimited coaching session if a person opts for an SI of 5 lakhs and above

 

Emergency Services

·         Domestic & International emergencies assistance including air ambulance
Second Opinion·         Second e-opinion on major illnesses from world-class medical practitioners
 

 

Range of optional Care Benefits

Nursing at Home·         Qualified nurse available through our network
Equipment Support·         Lifestyle support equipment and portable medical equipment such as ICU bed, walker, wheelchair, etc.
 

Range of Optional Covers

No Claim Bonus·         10 per cent of the sum insured at each renewal
Any Room Upgrade·         Available with Sum Insured Rs. 5 lakhs and above

