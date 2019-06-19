Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches ‘Activ Care’ for Senior Citizens: Find out what’s in it for you?

Aditya Birla Health Insurance recently launched \u2018Activ Care\u2019\u2013 a health insurance product for senior citizens. Aditya Birla Health Insurance, says with this product, it is said to give \u2018proactive care\u2019 to senior citizens instead of \u2018reactive care\u2019. Activ Care will be based on proactive care as a priority for senior citizens, instead of \u2018reactive care\u2019 which will empower the senior citizens against the various unforeseen uncertainties of life. Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), is the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited. Reactive care financially equips senior citizens during hospitalization whereas 'proactive care' provides them with the essential support system they require in all the three phases of their health journey, i.e. when they are healthy when they are being treated and during recovery. Mayank Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, says, \u201cActiv Care is conceptualized with a commitment that goes beyond the conventional mode of \u2018reactive care\u2019 and acts as an enabler and influencer of \u2018proactive care\u2019 for Senior Citizens. This offering is in-line with our core philosophy of focusing \u2018health\u2019 in \u2018health insurance\u2019. He further adds, \u201cWith the insights from our research we are not only expanding the category with \u2018care solutions\u2019 but with features like personal health coach, nursing at home and cashless hospitalisation for home treatment, thereby bridging the gap to provide health insurance cover to a section of society who needs it the most.\u201d Find out the key features of Activ Care health insurance; 1. The insurance policy, \u2018Activ Care\u2019 can be availed as an individual or as a family floater policy (self and spouse only) with a sum insured ranging between Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs. One can choose the sum insured, depending on one\u2019s requirement. This policy has a minimum entry age of 55 years and goes up to 80 years. 2. To guide through the policyholder's health journey the policy also provides personal health coach 3. The policy also offers an additional 100 per cent of the sum insured as reload for an unrelated illness. For instance, 10 lakhs additional reload for Rs. 10 lakhs sum insured policy, in case the cover is insufficient for claims 4. The policy provides cover for 586 listed day-care procedures that require hospitalization for less than 24 hours. 5. Post-hospitalization coverage for nursing at home, lifestyle and portable listed medical equipment at home, if required post hospitalization ranging from oxygen cylinders to ventilator are also offered. 6. The policy also covers treatments given under Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, yoga, naturopathy and homeopathy systems. Additional Product Features\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 Our Value Added \u2018Care\u2019 Services \u00a0 HealthReturnsTM \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Earn up to 21 per cent of the premium paid as HealthReturnsTM \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0This is earned by living an active life \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 Personal Health Coach \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Our Health Coach also provides advice and guidance on lifestyle management to take care of chronic conditions, in addition to nutritional and medical counseling \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Unlimited coaching session if a person opts for an SI of 5 lakhs and above \u00a0 Emergency Services \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Domestic & International emergencies assistance including air ambulance Second Opinion \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Second e-opinion on major illnesses from world-class medical practitioners \u00a0 \u00a0 Range of optional Care Benefits Nursing at Home \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Qualified nurse available through our network Equipment Support \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Lifestyle support equipment and portable medical equipment such as ICU bed, walker, wheelchair, etc. \u00a0 Range of Optional Covers No Claim Bonus \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a010 per cent of the sum insured at each renewal Any Room Upgrade \u00b7\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Available with Sum Insured Rs. 5 lakhs and above