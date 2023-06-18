A Gift that Matters: Comprehensive health insurance plan for your father’s health

A father’s contribution in his child’s life is unmatched as it involves unconditional care, protection, strength, love and guidance. He prioritizes the needs of his children above his own and stands tall against all life’s circumstances.

Clearly, as children our fathers do everything to safeguard us. And it only becomes important that when the onus of the latter’s wellbeing lies with their children, they must make similar efforts. With the arrival of Father’s Day, there’s something special that you can do and truly showcase your care for him. Give him the gift of good health; gift him a comprehensive health insurance policy!

Enumerated below are a few more reasons to assure you why an all-inclusive heath cover for your father is important:

Comprehensive Coverage

Aging makes an individual vulnerable to multiple ailments and health conditions. The right health insurance policy can be instrumental in safeguarding their health against the unforeseen health emergencies of old age. It includes coverage for range of critical illnesses, pre- existing ailments, covers healthcare services such as hospitalization, OPD expenses, pre and post hospitalization or ambulance cost. Hence, gifting a comprehensive health insurance plan to your father can be a synonymous action to your thoughtfulness and care towards him.

Increase in Sum Insured and Automatic Recharge of Sum Insured

Insurance companies often give no claim bonus. Here in, individuals get a bonus for each year, if no hospitalization claim is made. This way, the benefit ensures that your money is not wasted and you have abundant, multiplied sum insured during your hour of need. With cumulative bonus and cumulative bonus super, there are a few products in the market that can give you up to 7 times coverage in comparison your original sum insured. This will go a long way in ensuring that your father has a Health Insurance policy which covers him adequately and provides as per the medical inflation in future.

However, it is possible that the entire sum insured gets exhausted due to a health emergency, which would technically mean that the insured is not covered anymore. There are comprehensive health insurance products in the market that allow customers to automatically recharge the sum insured, thereby reinstating it back to its original levels. This means that even if you have exhausted your insured value, you can still claim during the remaining policy year, the same premium amount.

Choosing Specialized Products

Health Insurance industry offers specialized products that cater to the different needs of consumers. This becomes even imperative for senior citizens. Some of the benefits that these products tailor-made for senior citizens’ needs include pre and post hospitalization, no pre policy medical check-up, cover for the daycare treatment, rewards up to 150% for each claim free year, coverage for other miscellaneous expenses such as pharmacy, ambulance, OPD Care, e-consultation etc.

Annual Health Check up

For someone with a growing age, it is crucial to track health. Hence, health insurance products now also provide annual health check-ups. These would ensure well timed monitoring of health so that you are well prepared for any possible health conditions that may arise instead of being taken by surprise by unannounced medical conditions.

Father’s Day can be a great excuse to express your care towards him. Hence, while you share your moments of love & care with your father, be relieved that you cared for him thoughtfully and with unmatched practicality by securing his health.

(By Ajay Shah, Head – Distribution, Care Health Insurance. Views are personal)