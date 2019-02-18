7 reasons why home insurance should be your top priority

When you buy home insurance online or offline, make sure you opt for the policy offering the best cover.

A home is not merely a structure made of cement and bricks, it is a space filled with emotions. People earn for their lifetime and give everything to build a place where they could live comfortably with their family.

You gave your all to have a home of your own, but do you have any backup plan to protect the same?

There are few things which we as a human do not have control over, and to protect the ‘humble abode’ that you have instituted with the years of constant dedication and hard work, home insurance should be your top priority.

However, the irony is, people see it as an unwanted expense, but in fact, it is not. Let us check out some legitimate reasons as to why house or home insurance is a must-have thing and how it can help you avoid a huge financial setback in the event of any mishap.

1. Natural Disasters

As mentioned earlier, there are few things which are beyond our control, and natural disasters aka “Acts of God” are one of them. It can strike anytime, and anywhere. Remember the recent floods of Kerala, Uttarakhand and Mumbai that affected millions of lives with deaths, injuries, and destroyed homes. People witnessed houses and assets getting destroyed in front of their eyes and had to use their hard-earned savings to rebuild homes. It was a traumatic and emotional experience for them.

Therefore, to protect yourself and your family against “Acts of God” such as landslides, floods, earthquakes, cyclones, etc., it is important for you to buy a home insurance plan.

2. Man-made Disasters

No doubt we live in a technology dominating society where we have the latest and fanciest of safety measures, such as CCTV security and gated communities, but we cannot rely on them completely for our security, can we?

Man-made disasters such as riots, strikes, robberies, terrorism, thefts, etc., are a real risk and still prevalent. And this makes for a strong reason for you to have a proper home insurance plan. However, some insurers may not cover for the losses due to all these risks, but you can ask them for extra protection in the form of riders.

3. Protection for the Contents Within

Home insurance not just covers your house, but also the contents within. Things like electronics, furniture, jewelry, light fixtures, antique items, valuable home appliances, etc., are also covered under a home insurance policy. However, the scope of coverage might vary as per your preferences. In case of any damage or theft, you will get compensation for the same or even get them replaced with the new ones. So when choosing a home insurance plan, you can actually opt for the things that you want to get cover for along with your home insurance.

4. Not Expensive

For many, home insurance may seem like an unnecessary expense but a few know that it comes at a fairly low premium rates, which may be cost lesser than a rupee per day. And in return, home insurance buyers get significant benefits. Further, you get the flexibility to increase or decrease the premium amount as per your affordability by simply adding or removing the items to be insured under the policy.

5. Protection against Lawsuits

What if you incidentally damage someone else’s property owing to the spread of fire? You will be in a legal hassle. But, home insurance can save you from such hassles by covering the cost for the damage caused to another property due to any incident. Not only this, it also covers the cost for the medical expenses of the visitor or guest injured in your property during that event.

6. Coverage for Rent

If in case you experience a loss due to fire perils, and it makes your home inhabitable, be it owing to natural disaster or manmade circumstance, you may have to find a temporary accommodation until your home gets reconstructed. In that case, your insurer pays for your rent. So, being a responsible individual, it is always wise to be prepared for the worst, and home insurance ensures financial support in such situations.

7. Peace of Mind

You cannot deny the fact that for most people, home insurance actually sounds like a certain expense for an uncertain reason. However, the peace of mind offered by home insurance is more than anything that money can actually buy for you.

So, it does not matter whether you own a villa or an apartment, once you buy home insurance for it, you get the luxury of peace of mind because you know that you are prepared for the worse.

Buying home insurance is indeed a proactive step you take to protect your home from unforeseen dangers. It signifies what extent you can go to protect your home. Moreover, home insurance is the right policy to provide protection from uncertainties not only to homeowners but to tenants as well. However, when you buy home insurance online or offline, make sure you opt for the policy offering the best cover.

(By Subrata Mondal, Executive Vice President at IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company )