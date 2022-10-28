5 reasons why you must consider both mental and physical health cover

By Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance

Recent years have highlighted the importance of overall health. COVID-19 and its aftermath created mayhem across the globe. Several people struggled with physical ailments, while others suffered mentally. Physical illnesses may have tangible and evident symptoms, but most mental concerns go unnoticed or ignored.

It is time that we give equal importance and take required actions to prevent issues related to mental wellness as well. There are so many factors to influence our mental health. While we may not be able to avoid everything, but we can certainly refrain from mental health problems with the right approach and with basic steps such as having a proper sleeping schedule, eating a well-balanced diet, staying active, being mindful and engaging with family and friends. Also, we should work towards shaping a supportive society that is well aware with proper knowledge about mental well-being. This further makes the process of coping with mental illness less strenuous.

Having said so, unfortunately in many cases, the stigma around mental health and the high costs of treatments impact access to quality healthcare. In such cases a comprehensive health insurance policy can help you cover the expenses of physical and mental health issues and provide you with a wide-ranging financial safety net.

If you are thinking of buying health insurance, here are some reasons to consider a health plan that covers both physical and mental health ailments:

1. Covers mental health sessions with a medical practitioner

Mental health treatments, such as therapy and medical counselling, can be long-term treatment plans. They can go on for months and sometimes years. The average costs of therapy per session can range from Rs. 800 to Rs. 4,000, depending on the nature and severity of the ailment. In addition, patients may need one or more counselling sessions per week. It is also challenging to find a good medical practitioner. Mental health treatments require time and patience. You may also consult many professionals before finding a suitable match. These costs can quickly add up to a considerable amount and interfere with your monthly budget and future financial goals. However, a comprehensive health insurance plan can be used to pay for counselling, whether online or in person. This helps you get help as and when you require it, without the stress of any financial burden.

2. Offers a cushion against increasing medical expenses

Besides the prevailing costs of mental health treatment, medical inflation is another critical problem to think about. Inflation has been high in recent years due to the COVID-19 induced financial upheaval. Its impact on the healthcare sector has been significant. Purchasing a comprehensive health plan that covers mental illnesses can be a simple way to tackle inflation. No matter the rise in costs, the health plan can offer a financial cushion to mental health patients and facilitate seamless access to medical help whenever needed.

3. Provides preventive measures

The ignorance of mental health triggers is one of the most significant problems in today’s times. However, a comprehensive health insurance policy offers preventive health check-ups like annual expert wellness assessments, stress and happiness index scores, as well as events and wellness-related content to help you monitor your health and address the triggers at the right time. Preventive tests help in diagnosing an illness early. So, the treatment can be started at the right time. This eliminates a bigger financial dent and inconvenience at a later stage.

4. Covers physical health issues

Apart from mental issues, a comprehensive health insurance plan should cover physical health issues – not just hospitalisation but also OPD and wellness. These are usually not covered under a general insurance plan but can be recurring issues. A comprehensive health plan also offers health risk assessment tests, lifestyle disease monitoring, and fitness tracking to help you track your health status and take proactive measures to stay fit.

5. Peace of Mind

Owning health insurance that covers both physical and mental disease for your loved ones and you will provide you with enormous peace of mind. You don’t have to be concerned about having adequate funds in case of a medical emergency.

To be completely healthy and fit, it is essential to address your mental and physical health. Physical health may be easier to check with food, nutrition, and exercise, but mental health can often be overlooked. Purchasing a comprehensive health plan can be a small yet effective way to focus on your overall health and well-being and give it the precedence it requires. Moreover, a comprehensive health plan can be used to protect the entire family, as most of the insurers provide lifelong renewals. So you can use it for yourself and your loved ones.