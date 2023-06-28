30% people in Tier 2 & 3 cities currently own insurance policies; Motor insurance most common: Survey

30% of people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities currently own insurance policies, according to a recent survey conducted by BajajCapital.

Among the various insurance types, Motor Insurance emerges most common, with ownership of 60% for two-wheeler, 35% for two-wheeler insurance, and 5% for commercial vehicle insurance. Health insurance follows closely, with 40% having individual health insurance, 50% opting for family floater health insurance, and 10% owning critical illness insurance. Life insurance is owned by 60% of policyholders choosing whole life insurance/endowment plans, 30% opting for term life insurance, and 10% selecting unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs).

Other insurance types, such as property insurance, travel insurance, business insurance, and agriculture / crop insurance, also see varying and very minimal levels of ownership. The survey findings reveal that only 10% of respondents currently own property insurance, while travel insurance and business insurance have ownership rates of 5% each. Additionally, agriculture / crop insurance has the lowest ownership rate, with just 2% of respondents having such coverage.

The survey, conducted in commemoration of Insurance Awareness Day, sheds light on penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and provides valuable insights into the insurance landscape, empowering individuals and stakeholders with knowledge to make informed decisions.

As per the survey, factors influencing insurance purchase decisions are of paramount importance. The survey finds that affordability of premiums plays a significant role, with 50% of respondents considering it very influential. Awareness and understanding of insurance benefits is also a crucial factor, with 30% citing it as very influential. Recommendations from family or friends have a strong impact on 30% of respondents, while government schemes or initiatives influence 25% significantly. Accessibility of insurance products through technology is highly influential for 30% of respondents.

Trust in insurance products is another aspect that the survey addresses. The findings indicate that 65% of males generally exhibit higher levels of trust compared to 40% of females across various aspects, including the perception of the claim settlement process and the reputation/credibility of insurance companies. Trust levels also vary across different age groups, with 70% of individuals aged 45 and above showing higher levels of trust, while 60% of individuals aged 25 to 40 exhibit some confidence in insurance products. This age-wise breakdown highlights the influence of age on trust levels in insurance.

In terms of preferred modes of insurance purchase, online platforms such as websites and mobile apps emerge as the most favored option, with 50% of respondents preferring this mode. Intermediaries such as brokers & agents are favored by 40% of respondents, while government offices or authorized centers see limited preference at 10%.

The survey also assesses awareness and utilization of government insurance schemes. It reveals that awareness levels are higher among males compared to females. However, only 35% of respondents actively utilize government insurance schemes, indicating a potential area for improvement in promoting awareness and utilization among the consumers.



Commenting on the survey, Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman & Managing Director of BajajCapital, said, “The insights garnered from this survey offer valuable perspectives on the insurance landscape in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. As an organization committed to financial inclusion, we believe these findings will aid insurance companies, intermediaries, and policymakers in designing targeted strategies to enhance insurance penetration and financial security.”

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of BajajCapital Insurance Broking Ltd, highlighted the significance of the survey, saying, “Our annual survey provides a comprehensive understanding of insurance buying behavior and the factors influencing purchase decisions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We hope these insights will empower individuals and stakeholders to make informed insurance choices. At BajajCapital Insurance Broking Ltd., we remain committed to delivering personalized insurance solutions and fostering insurance awareness among all sections of society.”