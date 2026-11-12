Unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), once a key growth driver for life insurers, are seeing a slowdown in demand as market volatility turns investors cautious about market-linked products. With proposed commission caps & increased scrutiny of mis-selling adding to the pressure, Narayanan V looks at what lies ahead

What’s the latest buzz about ULIPs?

THE APPETITE FOR ULIPs appears to be reducing as volatile equity markets make investors more cautious about market-linked savings products. ULIPs combine life insurance cover with market-linked investments, allowing policyholders to invest in equity, debt or balanced funds while retaining a life protection component. Like mutual funds, these products have a net asset value that moves in line with the underlying market performance.

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Life insurers are seeing customers gravitate towards traditional participating policies and annuity products, prompting a shift in their product mix. The trend is visible across some of India’s largest life insurers. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported flat individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) at Rs 17,224 crore in the first half of FY27, with a 40% year-on-year decline in ULIP APE to Rs 1,880 crore offsetting growth in other segments, including participating policies and annuities. At SBI Life Insurance, ULIPs’ share of the APE mix fell to 51% in H1FY27 from 57% a year earlier. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw its share decline to 45% from 48%, while Canara HSBC Life Insurance reported a sharper fall to 41% from 50%.

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Why are investors becoming more cautious?

ULIPs ARE PARTICULARLY sensitive to market movements. With both benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, declining over 6% so far in 2026, investors appear to be turning cautious about committing money to market-linked insurance products. Their five-year lock-in period also makes them relatively less liquid than several competing investment options. Interestingly, the market correction itself need not necessarily be negative for long-term ULIP investors, as lower market valuations could offer an opportunity to enter at more attractive levels. However, customer sentiment often moves in the opposite direction. “When the market situation is not very conducive, sale of ULIPs takes a beating,” R Doraiswamy, MD and chief executive officer, LIC, said during the latest earnings meet.

What is its share in the product mix?

ROUGHLY HALF OF private life insurers’ product mix, measured by individual and group weighted received premium, comes from ULIPs. For some players, the dependence is even higher, with ULIPs accounting for over 51% of Canara HSBC Life Insurance’s product mix. Again, HDFC Life Insurance, bucked the broader trend, with the share of unit-linked products rising to 45% of its individual APE in H1FY27, up from 42% a year earlier. Its CFO Niraj Shah pointed to a divergence in customer behaviour. While new business in unit-linked products continued to grow, existing policyholders were taking longer to pay their renewal premiums, indicating some caution among customers already invested in ULIPs.

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Are insurers likely to junk ULIPs?

THAT MAY BE easier said than done, given the significant contribution ULIPs make to insurers’ business. Rather than abandoning the segment, insurers typically adjust their product mix and sales strategies depending on market conditions. During periods of market volatility, they tend to push other products, including pure protection plans such as term insurance, annuity and guaranteed savings products, to cater to customers seeking greater certainty. As SBI Life Insurance MD and CEO Amit Jhingran points out, short-term market volatility is unlikely to materially alter the industry’s underlying growth drivers, although it could influence customer preferences across products.

How can caps on commissions pose a new challenge?

THE INSURANCE REGULATORY and Development Authority of India (Irdai), in September, issued a consultation paper proposing a significant overhaul of insurance distribution economics, including a sharp cut in distributor commissions on ULIPs. It has proposed capping first-year commissions on ULIPs at 5% and renewal commissions at 2%, against the current average first-year commission of around 14% and maximum payouts of up to 33%. If implemented, the proposed caps could make ULIPs less attractive for distributors, potentially affecting the push for these products through banks and other intermediaries.

What is the near-term outlook?

IRDAI HAS ALSO intensified scrutiny of mis-selling, particularly via the bancassurance channel. It has cited instances of ULIPs being sold to risk-averse customers or those beyond working age without adequately explaining mortality charges, as well as products being pitched with false promises of assured returns. Together, the proposed commission caps and tighter scrutiny of mis-selling could reshape the way ULIPs are distributed, making insurers and intermediaries more selective in how they sell these products. While this may weigh on near-term sales, it could also push the industry towards more need-based selling rather than relying heavily on distributor incentives.