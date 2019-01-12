Insurance through WhatsApp: What is it, how to do it? Here’s all you need to know

With this new platform, policyholders can avail different benefits at their fingertips, anywhere, anytime, using WhatsApp.

Gone are the days when WhatsApp was used only for sending text messages to one’s friends and family. Taking advantage of this platform, various insurance companies have now launched AI-enabled WhatsApp channel for customer servicing. Since last year, the Indian Health Insurance industry has been bringing out various customer-centric initiatives, to benefit policyholders and insurers. Recently, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Limited (ABHICL), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital, launched this platform to services its customers.

With this new platform, customers can avail different benefits at their fingertips, anywhere, anytime, using WhatsApp, which is one of the highest used communication channels in India. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, says, “Customers can get their service requirements being met in a simple, fast and convenient way using the popular WhatsApp platform.”

What can you do?

Unlike the traditional menu-based approach of selecting options, now you will be able to use the official WhatsApp accounts of these companies to type any general query and have it answered on a real-time basis. You can use WhatsApp chat to get information about your policy. For instance, policy details including due details, fund value, and tax certificates can also be fetched. You can also update your profile on a real-time basis and locate the nearest company branch for a further visit. Other than this, through this channel, you can do and get other policy related processes like the name change, nominee change, payment mode change, claim status and revival information.

However, in the case of policy-specific queries, insurers would be first authenticated after which they will be able to get information about their policies. Experts say, this is done to make the process and the platform more secured. Currently, this feature is extended on new policy issuance. A link will be sent to the new customer which will help them to download the policy document.

Additionally, the company is also planning for the existing customers to get renewal messages and self-servicing options on the WhatsApp platform. Adds Bathwal, “We have created this digital asset in the health insurance category which ensures us to engage with our customers at various touch points. Hence, we have launched the WhatsApp platform for our customers to experience seamless communication and flow of information about their policy anytime and anywhere at their fingertips. Knowing the popularity and reach, we hope to use this platform as an effective medium to touch base with our customers.”