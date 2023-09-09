scorecardresearch
Non-life insurer’s gross written premium falls 3.74% in August

Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) and ECGC witnessed a y-o-y decline of 69.18% and 16.08%, respectively, in August 2023, according to the data released by the General Insurance Council on Friday.

Written by Mithun Dasgupta
The monthly growth rate of the sector, excluding the two specialized insurers, stood at 14.18% y-o-y. (IE)

Gross written premium of the non-life insurance industry fell 3.74% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August to Rs 23,558.25 crore as India’s two specialised insurers posted slump in growth of premiums during the month.

Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) and ECGC witnessed a y-o-y decline of 69.18% and 16.08%, respectively, in August 2023, according to the data released by the General Insurance Council on Friday. AIC’s premium had witnessed a 59.06% y-o-y decline to Rs 611.46 crore in July.

Significantly, the monthly growth rate of the sector, excluding the two specialized insurers, stood at 14.18% y-o-y.

For August, the premium underwritten by general insurance companies posted an increase of 12.8% y-o-y at Rs 19,290.70 crore as against Rs 17,101.72 crore for the same period last year. Premium for standalone health insurers increased by 25.65% y-o-y to Rs 2,590.88 crore from Rs 2,061.96 crore in August last year.

Firm such as PSU insurer and New India Assurance, which is the market leader in the non-life insurance space, saw a y-o-y rise of 2.63% in its premium underwritten to Rs 2,310.59 crore during August 2023. Premiums for United India Insurance and National Insurance grew 6.85% y-o-y and 13.05% y-o-y at Rs 1,295.70 crore and Rs 1,344.55 crore, respectively, during the month.

Among major general insurers in the private sector, for HDFC Ergo’s gross written premium went up by 9.17% y-o-y to Rs 2,257.64 crore, while for ICICI Lombard General Insurance it grew 16.06% y-o-y at Rs 1,941.29 crore in August. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Tata AIG General Insurance saw their premiums increase by 64.27% and 26.05% at Rs 1,677.87 crore and Rs 1,106.01 crore, respectively. However, premium for SBI General Insurance fell by 16.94% y-o-y at Rs 1,246.48 crore, respectively.

Notably, gross written premium for the non-life insurance sector grew 13.82% y-o-y in July.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 03:15 IST

