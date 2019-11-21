Insurance claim process made easier by IRDAI

Here are some of the cases when a surveyor will not be involved to assess a claim;

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has notified that for settling any claim in the line of business (LoB), licensed surveyors will no longer be mandatory. This includes claims under personal accident, motor, health, cyber insurance and travel policies.

The regulator said claims under policies of motor vehicle insurance where the claim is on account of theft or injury or death to third parties, and in respect of loss or damage to crop, trees, plantations, and forests which are covered by the government-sponsored schemes can now be settled without the mandator assessment of a certified surveyor.

Earlier, after a claim was filed, the insurer normally used to send a surveyor to analyze the situation and determine the damage of the claim that is lodged. The damages for the claim were observed by the surveyor and they used to submit their report about it.

The regulator further stated claims will also not involve a surveyor on behalf of the insurer when documentary evidence under a policy stating the value of the loss is available. The documentary evidence can be in the form of police reports, railways or similar public or semi-government authorities, port trust issued short-landing or non-delivery certificates, claims in respect of which excise authorities give a certificate for dutiable items and sling loss claims certified by harbour authorities.

