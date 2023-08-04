Institutional investments in commercial real estate to increase in foreseeable future

Driven by the nation’s promising growth story and lucrative opportunities, institutional investors have invested a whopping $1.6 billion in India’s commercial real estate segment in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report. It marked a remarkable increase of 33.3 per cent from the previous quarter.

The data showcased institutional investors’ unwavering confidence in India’s potential. What sets them apart from individual investors and end users is their systematic approach to decision-making. While sentiment and limited data often drive individual investments, institutional investors analyse trends, utilize statistical predictions, and make calculated moves involving substantial amounts of money, says Naveen Kumar, Managing Director, Navraj Group.

During April-June 2023, investments in commercial assets such as offices, retail spaces, co-working hubs, and hospitality projects surged significantly, capturing 88 per cent of the total investments. This surge clearly indicates the renewed demand for office spaces in the country.

“Unlike individual investors who often rely on sentiments or limited data, institutional investors meticulously analyze trends and make statistics-based decisions. Their confidence in India’s potential is evident in their substantial investment of funds, choosing India as a key destination for their global real estate portfolio,” says Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108.

However, compared to the year-ago period, there was a slight decline of 40.7 per cent, underscoring the inherent volatility in the market.



“The recent influx of $1.6 billion in Q2 2023 serves as a vote of confidence in India’s potential, with institutional investors making strategic moves to capitalize on the country’s promising growth trajectory. As the NCR real estate sector stands poised for remarkable growth, driven by favourable economic conditions and infrastructure development, the stage is set for even greater institutional investments in the foreseeable future,” says Ajendra Singh, VP-Sales and Marketing, Spectrum Metro.

Conversely, the residential sector saw a dip in institutional investments, falling from 27 per cent in the previous quarter to a mere 4 per cent in the second quarter. The decline can be attributed to lower-yielding investments that appealed less to institutional investors during this period.

Despite the fluctuating trends, institutional investments experienced remarkable growth in Q2 2023 compared to the preceding quarter. This upward trajectory highlights a renewed interest from institutional investors, serving as a testament to the untapped potential within the real estate sector.

“The growth prospects for the NCR (National Capital Region) real estate sector are even more promising. Several key factors, including the emphasis on infrastructure development projects by both central and state governments, robust economic performance, high GDP growth, and India’s emergence as a global business destination, will provide tailwinds for the sector’s expansion,” says Pankaj Kumar Jain, MD, KW group.

These favourable conditions are expected to foster further institutional investments in the NCR region, propelling its growth to new heights. India’s real estate sector has garnered substantial attention from institutional investors, fuelled by the nation’s growth narrative and the allure of commercial realty projects.