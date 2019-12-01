Instant cancer cover through your mobile app: Should you go for it?

The cancer plan offers comprehensive protection from the diagnosis of all major stages of cancer.

About 10 lakh people fall prey to cancer every year, according to industry reports, in India. According to 2019 data by National Health Profile, cases of common cancer, including oral, cervical and breast cancer, diagnosed at state-run NCD clinics increased by nearly 324 per cent between 2017 and 2018. While in 2018, out of 6.5 crore people who visited these clinics for screening, 1.6 lakh people were diagnosed with one of these common cancers, compared to 39,635 cases detected in 2017.

Along with the increasing number of cancer cases, the treatment cost is also excessively high. Helping with that, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, along with Mobikwik launched ‘cancer protect cover’. This policy can be bought from the MobiKwik app, without any paperwork or medical tests.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co, on the launch said, “This policy is to make health insurance affordable for millions of Indian families. A convenient customer journey supported by accessible digital purchase, and a simple claims procedure, can enhance customer experience.”

The cancer plan offers comprehensive protection from the diagnosis of all major stages of cancer. The policy offers 100 per cent payout at all major stages of cancer. The policy additionally, allows guaranteed cash value, guaranteed savings benefits to ensure adequate protection. It also offers value-added services to promote preventive care.

The policy provides cover for a larger age group, ranging from 18 to 60 years. The sum assured for the policy ranges from a minimum of Rs 1.5 lakh to 7.5. For a tenure of 1 year, with sum assured of Rs 1.5 lakh the premium payable by the policyholder is Rs 125. For a sum assured of Rs 4.5 lakh, the policyholder will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 375, and for sum insured of 7.5 lakh, the premium payable is Rs 625 per annum.

Policyholders wanting more coverage can also opt for two policies to get higher coverage. For instance, one can opt for two policies of Rs 7.5 lakhs, and get a cover for Rs 15 lakh.

Other features of the policy include, it provides cover for various types of cancer including breast, cervical, oral cavity, lung, and colorectal. This consists of around 47.2 per cent of all cancers in India. This policy also extends its cover to smokers without asking for medical documents, to eradicate cancer among those who are prone.

The policy can be bought through the MobiKwik app, it doesn’t require any paperwork, and also doesn’t require any additional medical tests done, and is issued immediately to the policyholder.

What should you do?

Are you confused about buying a cancer cover? People who think they are at average risk of developing cancer, depending on one’s family history, should opt for a cancer policy. However, having just a standalone cancer cover might not be an ideal option; they are no replacement for health insurance policies.

Cancer insurance plans provide lump-sum benefit, or a percentage of the sum assured, unlike the health insurance policies which reimburses the actual expenses.

While opting for a cancer cover, experts suggest, other than the premium, it is better to look at the benefits, features, and exclusions of the policy. Additionally, find out if your policy provides benefits like covering cancer at all stages, the payout at every stage, have a premium waiver option and comes with a long policy term.