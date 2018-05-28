Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: IBC Ordinance provides shelter to homebuyers, MSME, but issues remain

Inclusion of homebuyers as financial creditors is one of the key changes to the IBC, and would have far-reaching implications.

The Union Cabinet has cleared a new ordinance to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to address the concerns of homebuyers, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), lenders and other procedural issues that have cropped up as implementation gathers speed. This is the latest addition in a string of tweaks being made to the IBC in an ongoing manner. While the details are awaited for the new changes, pending the Presidential approval, new modifications are expected to have a long-term impact not only on the corporate debtors undergoing insolvency, but also on the manner in which certain industries operate.

Inclusion of homebuyers as financial creditors is one of the key changes to the IBC, and would have far-reaching implications. It is positive for the homebuyers as they may get a higher recovery from the bankruptcy process of defaulting developers. As financial creditors, homebuyers will also be a part of the committee of creditors, will have a say in the resolution process of such defaulting developers and would share the recovery with the banks and other lenders. It would be pertinent to note that the improved recovery for homebuyers comes at the cost of a lower recovery for the financial lenders – this may make it increasingly difficult for cash-strapped developers to raise new finances, leading to additional developer defaults, eventually hurting homebuyers. This would also result in reduction in effective security charge available to the banks and NBFCs, as they have to now share the collateral security with the homebuyers. The lenders may ask for higher collateral from the builders in the future to ensure that their coverage and leverage ratios are not adversely impacted due to homebuyers’ claims. This can negatively impact the sentiment of the real estate sector that is already facing pressure on account of GST and RERA.

This would also pose administrative challenges of managing a large number of homebuyers as financial creditors who may not have an adequate understanding of the IBC processes. Additional procedural/legal issues may arise, such as whether homebuyers would require to report payments made by them to the information utility (as expected of financial creditors), or whether late delivery of homes would entitle homebuyers to initiate bankruptcy of the developer, or whether homebuyers should be treated as secured or unsecured financial creditors. Issues may also arise in the manner of treatment between different homebuyers, for eg. Mr. X has paid Rs 1 crore towards full payment of a flat three years prior to Mr Y who had deposited Rs 2 crore three months ago for a similar flat. Should Mr X and Y be entitled to the same recovery? If Mr. A is not entitled to any interest on his payments or capital gains, he may have a lower recovery than Mr B, though both have paid in full for similar houses.

The ordinance is also expected to introduce differential treatment for MSME bankruptcies. In the last ordinance, the government amended the code to bar the promoters whose accounts have been classified as NPA from submitting a resolution plan under IBC. New Ordinance is expected to carve out an exception for the MSMEs, and permit promoters of these enterprises to participate in the resolution process. This is a welcome step for lenders struggling to find buyers for MSME assets as there is lesser interest from non-promoters to participate in the MSME businesses. This generally results in lower recovery for the lenders. It will be important for the regulators to ensure that due process is followed for MSME restructurings and non-promoters interested in bidding for such assets are not adversely affected from information arbitrage and control the promoters can exercise on the MSME operations.

Another significant change pertains to reduction in requisite majority in the Committee of Creditors from 75% to 66% for approval of resolution plans and from 75% to 51% for approval of routine matters. For comparison, the RBI mandates an approval of 60% of the creditors by value for approving a restructuring under the existing Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) framework. The JLF also requires 50% of lenders by number to vote in favour of the restructuring, thereby protecting interest of minority lenders. With such reduction in approval percentages in IBC, coupled with absence of any threshold for the number of members to approve the resolution, it would be interesting to observe the change in inter-se dynamics between the various lenders at the NCLT. While the proposed reduction may support a faster resolution process and allow for greater number of resolution plans to be approved, it could lead to a handful of majority lenders with over 51% of debts getting a free hand in determining the fate of the borrower, without regards to the interests of other stakeholders, particularly the operational creditors.

The frequent slew of proposed changes in the recent past by the regulators are a clear indication that resolution of NPAs is top priority for the government. However, being overtly pro-active with regards to matters of law comes with its own set of challenges. Such attempts may dilute the larger intended purpose of NPA resolution. A disciplined approach that allows sufficient time for IBC jurisprudence and precedences to settle and clarity to emerge may pave way for a smoother implementation of the ambitious code.

(By Ashesh Shah, Managing Director, Trans-continental Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd)