For many investors, checking their portfolio has become a daily habit. A quick glance at an app shows whether the day has added or erased a few thousand rupees, which fund is ahead and which stock is lagging. But the larger questions—whether retirement savings are on track, insurance is adequate or the emergency fund is sufficient—often receive far less attention.

The SEBI Investor Survey 2025, which covered more than 90,000 households across urban and rural India, offers some context for this behaviour. Nearly 60% of respondents had seen or heard securities-market information on social media in the previous three months, while 62% of investors said they made some investment decisions based on financial influencer recommendations.

In an environment where market updates, opinions and recommendations are constantly visible, it is easy for short-term portfolio movements to demand more attention than long-term financial planning.

That creates an unusual mismatch. Most financial goals—retirement, a child’s education, buying a home or building long-term financial security—unfold over years. Yet the number investors see most frequently is often the one that changed today.

So, why does the portfolio get checked repeatedly while the financial plan remains untouched for months?

#1. Daily Returns Give Instant Feedback. A Financial Plan Does Not

A portfolio app gives investors something a financial plan cannot: an immediate score. Within seconds, you know whether you are up or down for the day, which fund is outperforming and where the losses are showing.

A financial plan works differently. It asks slower but more important questions: Are you saving enough for retirement? Is your child’s education adequately funded? Does your asset allocation still match your goals and time horizon?

According to Rahul Jain, President & Head, Nuvama Wealth, the urge to keep checking is often driven by two basic emotions — greed and fear. Greed makes investors ask, “How much have I made?”, while fear asks, “How much have I lost?”

The problem begins when checking turns into reacting. A green number can encourage investors to take more risk, while a red one can tempt them to sell or change course unnecessarily.

The better approach: Track progress towards the goal, not just daily returns. A portfolio may be up 15%, but that matters far less if the retirement corpus or education goal is still significantly underfunded.

#2. Too Much Monitoring Can Tempt Investors To Keep Changing Course

Easy access to portfolio data has made investing more transparent, but it has also made it harder to leave a portfolio alone. When returns are visible every minute, even a normal market move can feel like something that needs a response.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, says investors today have a tendency to check portfolio numbers frequently and want to change their allocation too often. Staying disciplined and consistent may seem “boring”, but for a long-term investor, that can often be the more effective approach.

The problem begins when temporary performance starts influencing long-term decisions. A weak phase may make an investor question a SIP or exit an investment, while a sharp rally can create the urge to put more money into whatever is currently outperforming.

Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, says such behaviour can lead investors to redeem during temporary market declines or chase recent winners during rallies — increasing the risk of buying high and selling low.

The better approach: A portfolio does not need to be changed simply because its value has changed. Before taking action, check whether your goals, time horizon or asset allocation have actually changed. If they have not, the best decision may be to do nothing.

#3. The Parts Of A Financial Plan You Cannot See Are Easier To Ignore

Returns are visible. Insurance gaps, emergency savings and an underfunded goal are not. That makes it easy to spend more time watching investments than checking whether the financial foundation around them is strong enough.

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights this protection gap. India’s overall insurance penetration stood at 3.7% in FY24, compared with a global average of around 7%. Life insurance penetration also slipped from 3% in FY23 to 2.8% in FY24.

That matters because a financial plan can be disrupted by events that have nothing to do with the stock market. A job loss, hospitalisation or sudden family expense can force an investor to dip into long-term investments if adequate protection and emergency liquidity are not already in place.

The same applies to financial goals. If retirement, education or a home purchase has not been assigned a target amount and timeline, it becomes difficult to know whether the portfolio is genuinely on track, irrespective of how well it performed this year.

The better approach: Check the financial safety net before checking returns. Review your emergency fund, insurance cover, goal amounts and timelines, and only then ask whether the portfolio itself is performing as expected.

#4. Asset Allocation Can Matter More Than Finding The Next Winner

Investors often spend time searching for the best-performing fund, stock or sector. But a more important question can get missed: how much of the portfolio should be in equity, debt or other assets in the first place?

AMFI’s Investor Trends report for October 2025 shows that among individual investors’ mutual fund assets, 65.1% was invested in equity-oriented schemes, compared with 17.7% in hybrid schemes and 8% in debt-oriented schemes. While this does not represent an investor’s entire household portfolio, it does underline the strong preference for equity within mutual fund holdings.

According to Rahul Jain, “Asset allocation should be reviewed against an investor’s risk appetite and time horizon, both of which can change with age and circumstances. A portfolio that suited an investor five years ago may not necessarily be appropriate today.”

The risk is that a strong rally in one category can quietly push the portfolio away from its intended mix. On the other hand, a sharp correction can tempt investors to cut exposure simply because recent returns look uncomfortable.

That is why asset allocation should not be driven by whichever segment is currently performing best.

The better approach: Review whether your equity-debt mix still matches your goals, time horizon and ability to take risk. Rebalance when the allocation moves meaningfully away from the plan — not because the market’s favourite category has changed.

#5. A Financial Plan Needs Scheduled Reviews, Not Daily Intervention

Checking a portfolio every day and reviewing a financial plan are not the same thing. One tracks movement; the other checks whether your money is still aligned with your life.

Jasmeet Singh says “Investors should conduct a portfolio health check every six months to one year. The focus should be on whether the asset allocation has drifted, whether the portfolio is on track for its goals and whether any rebalancing is actually required.”

Gibin John also recommends “Reviewing the overall financial plan at least once a year, with an additional review after major life events such as marriage, the birth of a child, a job change or a significant shift in income or expenses.”

That distinction matters. A market correction alone may not justify changing the plan, but a higher salary, new financial responsibility or shorter goal timeline might.

The better approach: Fix one or two review dates every year. Check your goals, asset allocation, insurance, emergency fund and investment progress together. Make changes because your circumstances or plan have changed — not simply because the market has.

#6. A Portfolio Without Clear Goals Has No Real Destination

It is easy to know how much money you have invested. It is harder to answer what each part of that money is actually meant to achieve.

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Jasmeet Singh suggests “Dividing investments into short-term, medium-term and long-term buckets. The idea is simple: money needed soon should not be exposed to the same level of risk as money meant for retirement 20 years away.”

Rahul Jain adds that “Financial goals such as retirement, a child’s education or buying a home are often never written down at all. Without a clear target and timeline, investment decisions can become disconnected from the purpose of the money.”

This is where investors can mistake a rising portfolio value for genuine progress. A fund may be doing well, but if the required corpus, deadline and contribution needed for the goal are unclear, there is no real benchmark for success.

The better approach: Give every major investment a purpose. Instead of tracking only “₹15 lakh invested”, track “₹15 lakh accumulated towards a ₹30 lakh education goal due in seven years”. That makes the financial plan much easier to evaluate.

Daily portfolio checks can tell investors what happened to their money today, but a financial plan answers the more important question of whether that money is still moving towards the life goals it was meant to fund. Markets will keep changing every day; the plan should change only when goals, circumstances or risk needs genuinely do.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.