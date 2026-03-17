As FY26 enters its final month, many investors are reviewing their finances to complete last-minute tax planning and investment decisions before the financial year closes.

While the new tax regime has reduced the number of deductions available, Section 80C investments continue to remain relevant for individuals who still opt for the old tax regime.

Among the most debated choices under this category are Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and Mutual Funds, particularly Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS).

At the same time, the broader investment environment has become more complex. Indian equity markets have seen phases of heightened volatility, influenced by global economic uncertainty, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments.

While the long-term outlook for India remains constructive, short-term market swings have prompted investors to re-evaluate how they allocate their money.

In this context, the ULIP vs mutual fund debate is no longer just about tax benefits. Investors are looking at flexibility, cost efficiency, long-term returns, and financial discipline before deciding.

Understanding how these two investment avenues differ may help investors align their tax planning with their broader financial goals.

Two Products with Very Different Purposes

Although ULIPs and mutual funds both invest in equity and debt markets, their core structure and objectives are fundamentally different.

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A ULIP is a combination product that merges insurance protection with market-linked investment. When an investor pays the premium, a portion goes towards providing life cover, while the remaining amount is invested in different funds such as equity, debt, or balanced options.

Mutual funds, on the other hand, are pure investment vehicles. They pool money from multiple investors and invest it across securities based on the fund’s objective. There is no insurance component attached, which means the entire investment works towards generating returns.

Due to this difference in structure, the way investors use these products in their financial plan also varies significantly.

Tax Planning Still Drives Investor Interest

Tax benefits continue to play a major role in how investors approach ULIPs and ELSS during the financial year.

Premiums paid towards ULIPs qualify for deduction under Section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually, helping investors reduce their taxable income under the old tax regime. Similarly, investments in ELSS mutual funds also qualify for the same deduction limit.

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However, over the last few years, tax rules around ULIPs have evolved. High-premium ULIPs issued after February 2021, where annual premiums exceed Rs 2.5 lakh no longer enjoy completely tax-free maturity benefits. In such cases, gains are taxed in a manner similar to equity investments.

This regulatory shift has narrowed the tax advantage ULIPs once had over mutual funds.

As a result, investors today are increasingly evaluating these products based on overall efficiency rather than tax savings alone.

Flexibility vs Commitment

One of the biggest distinctions between ULIPs and mutual funds lies in investment flexibility.

ULIPs come with a mandatory lock-in period of five years, during which investors cannot withdraw funds. While this lock-in promotes long-term discipline, it also reduces liquidity. ULIPs are therefore typically suitable for long-term financial goals such as retirement planning or children’s education.

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Mutual funds offer far greater flexibility. Except for ELSS funds, which have a three-year lock-in period, most mutual funds allow investors to redeem their units whenever required.

This flexibility becomes particularly valuable during uncertain market phases, when investors may want to rebalance their portfolios or shift investments between asset classes. For investors who prefer greater control over their investments, mutual funds are the more practical option.

Cost Structures and Transparency

Costs play an important role in determining long-term investment outcomes.

Mutual funds operate under a regulated expense ratio structure, which clearly discloses the annual cost of managing the fund.

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This transparency allows investors to compare funds and make informed decisions.

ULIPs, on the other hand, may include several charges such as premium allocation charges, policy administration charges, and mortality charges for insurance coverage.

Although many ULIPs today have become more cost-efficient compared to earlier versions, these costs still affect returns, especially during the initial years of the policy.

For investors focused purely on maximizing investment returns, mutual funds often offer a simpler and more transparent structure.

Market Volatility and Long-Term Discipline

The current market environment provides an interesting lens through which to evaluate these products. Indian equities have delivered strong long-term returns over the past decade, but short-term volatility remains an inherent part of market investing.

Events such as global monetary tightening, geopolitical tensions, and commodity price movements may trigger temporary corrections in equity markets. In such periods, disciplined investing becomes more important than timing the market.

Mutual funds, particularly through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), allow investors to continue investing regularly regardless of market conditions. This approach helps average out investment costs and reduce the emotional impact of market fluctuations.

ULIPs also promote discipline through their longer lock-in periods. As withdrawals are restricted, investors are less likely to react impulsively to short-term market movements.

In this sense, both instruments could help investors stay invested through market cycles, though they achieve this discipline in different ways.

Should Investors Choose One Over the Other?

Rather than viewing ULIPs and mutual funds as direct competitors, investors may benefit from understanding the specific role each product could play in a financial portfolio.

ULIPs may appeal to investors who prefer a single product that combines insurance protection with long-term investment. They could be useful for individuals who want structured, goal-based financial planning and are comfortable with long investment horizons.

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Mutual funds, however, are generally better suited for investors seeking greater flexibility, lower costs, and a wider range of investment options across different market segments.

Financial planners often suggest separating insurance and investment decisions. In this approach, investors purchase a term insurance plan for protection and use mutual funds for wealth creation.

However, the right choice ultimately depends on an individual’s financial priorities, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

A Smarter Approach for FY26

The key is to move beyond the traditional question of which product is better. Instead, the focus should be on how an investment fits into a broader financial strategy.

Tax savings may be the starting point, but long-term wealth creation requires careful consideration of costs, flexibility, risk, and investment goals.

In a market environment that continues to test investor patience with periodic volatility, products that encourage consistent and disciplined investing are likely to remain valuable.

Whether through ULIPs or mutual funds, the real objective should be building a portfolio that supports both financial security and long-term wealth growth.

Invest wisely.

Happy investing.

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