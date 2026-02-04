Three things are at the top of most Indian families’ financial lists: buying a home, funding their child’s future, and having enough money for a comfortable retirement — but there is not nearly enough money to fund all three simultaneously.

A 33-year old with a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh is expected to have saved a down payment of ₹15-18 lakhs for a modest home within the next four years; in today’s terms, the cost of his/her child’s higher education will be approximately ₹80 lakhs; and he/she will need a corpus of approximately ₹6–7 crore to fund a comfortable retirement.

This means that, in today’s value, the combined monthly savings required for all three goals can easily cross ₹55,000 per month — even before you account for home loan EMIs and rising household expenses.

As a result, most people rank order their most visible goal (usually the home) first and delay retirement and long-term investments until “later”.

This article explains how you can develop a plan for structuring your savings so that all three objectives are funded at the same time, rather than quietly destroying each other as they both seek the same source of funds.

#1. Write Down The Timelines For All Three Goals

It is important to identify when you will need funds for your specific objectives before determining how much you should invest. In other words, a person aged 32 may need to save ₹16 lakh for buying a home within four years, ₹85 lakh for her or his child’s education in 16 years, and ₹7 crore for retirement in 28 years.

The number of years that remain until you need the funds is more important than what the goal is. If the time period remaining is short, protecting your capital is the most important thing; if it is longer, your main concern is growth. Your investment and risk tolerance should be based on the number of years remaining before you need the funds, rather than simply the objective.

#2. Calculate The Real Future Cost Of Each Goal

To find out if you have enough money at the right time, we must first determine what you’ll really need in the future as well. Because inflation reduces your ability to buy things over time, it would be wrong to use today’s prices to calculate the future needs.

As an example, a home that now costs ₹80 lakh would require a 20% down payment, which is ₹16 lakhs. When accounting for a 5% yearly property price inflation over 4 years, the down payment can become approximately ₹19.5 lakhs (the total property price will become ₹97 lakhs).

Similarly, a child’s higher education costing ₹25 lakh today could increase to roughly ₹86 lakh in 16 years, assuming an 8% annual education inflation.

For retirement, a current monthly expense of ₹60,000 could grow to about ₹3 lakh per month in 28 years with 6% annual inflation.

Funding all these goals requires planning for these future costs, not just today’s numbers, to ensure your investments remain sufficient.

#3. Prioritise Your Goals Wisely

Goals vary in their urgency and flexibility and, if treated as equals, can subtly undermine your overall long-term financial stability.

For example, purchasing a home can be delayed, downsized, or partially funded with a loan. On the other hand, paying for your child’s higher education is time-sensitive and will require funding at the appropriate time.

In contrast, retirement cannot be delayed, nor can it be financed by borrowing money — each missed contribution now will mean lost compounding over the years.

A practical way to prioritise is:

1. Retirement → 2. Child’s education → 3. House

This order ensures that your long-term future is protected first, while still systematically working toward the other goals. By following this hierarchy, you reduce the risk of compromising compounding and can adjust short-term goals like a home purchase without jeopardising your financial freedom later.

#4. Match Each Goal With The Right Investment Strategy

The choice of investment depends on when you will need the money.

To buy your house in about four years (the estimated downpayment is approximately ₹19.5 lakh) you should look at low risk investments such as short duration debt funds, recurring deposits or conservative hybrid funds.

To fund your children’s education which could be about sixteen years away (estimated cost is approximately ₹91 lakh), you can use growth-oriented equity mutual funds and balanced funds to take advantage of compounding, but also manage the volatility associated with the stock markets. The investments can be made via long term SIPs.

To fund your retirement in twenty-eight years (approximately ₹7 Crore) you can invest in equity in large cap, multi cap, and index funds. You should also contribute to your EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) and NPS (National Pension System). You may want to gradually move into lower risk investments as you get closer to retirement.

This strategy will help protect your immediate needs while allowing your longer term goals to grow enough to reach their target.

#5. Look At The Total Cash Flow

After prioritising goals and matching them with the right investments, it’s important to see the combined monthly commitment. Often, the total required savings may feel higher than expected, but knowing the number upfront helps you plan realistically and make adjustments without compromising long-term goals.

Using standard monthly SIP calculations and realistic return assumptions, building a house down payment of ₹19.5 lakh in 4 years would require about ₹36,000 per month, assuming a 6% annual return from low-risk instruments.

For a child’s education corpus of around ₹91 lakh in 16 years, the required SIP is approximately ₹17,500 per month, assuming an 11% return from an equity-oriented portfolio.

For retirement, to accumulate a corpus of about ₹7 crore in 28 years, the monthly investment works out to nearly ₹28,000, assuming a long-term return of around 11.5% from an equity-heavy portfolio.

Taken together, this implies a combined savings requirement of roughly ₹80,000–82,000 per month (in today’s rupees), before accounting for home loan EMIs and regular household expenses.

#7. Don’t Cut Retirement If Cash Flow Is Tight

Many families struggle to fund all three goals at once. If your total monthly savings requirement exceeds what you can afford, the safest approach is never to reduce retirement contributions. Compounding over decades makes even small cuts costly in the long run.

For example, if you can only invest ₹45,000 per month instead of ₹66,000, best would be to defer the near-term goal i.e. downpayment for a home and reduce the monthly contributions there.

This may delay your house purchase slightly, but it preserves your long-term financial freedom.

#8. Review And Adjust Your Plan Regularly

A financial plan is not a one-time document, but rather an evolving model that you need to be able to adapt to changes in your life. A promotion, a loan, a second child, an increase in salary, etc., may impact your ability to reach any of your specific objectives.

Update your financial plan at least annually and adjust the SIPs, investment allocation(s) and/or timeline for each objective as necessary.

As you receive raises, invest additional monies into your account, move assets into more conservative investments as you near reaching any of your objectives, and ensure that you do not jeopardise your long-term security by using funds for short term requirements.

By continually reviewing and updating your plan, you will be able to maintain consistency and success with all three goals; home ownership, funding for the education of your children and funding for your retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.