A 26-year-old first-time investor begins a SIP as soon as he gets his first job. Over the last couple of years, every market decline has initially seemed frightening to him — and then simply faded away. His investment portfolio turns back to “green”.

He hears from friends that “equity will win out in the long run” and reads on social media to “buy the dip”. Over time, he develops an easy-to-understand philosophy: this is what risk looks like.

But is it possible that this is not how most investors are tested?

There are millions of new investors in India building confidence in a market environment in which recoveries have come rapidly and rewards for patience have been almost immediate.

The important question is not whether they will be able to withstand a market decline — but whether they are prepared to experience a type of market they have never seen before.

#1. “If I Stay Invested, The Market Will Always Come Back Quickly”

Investors just starting to invest have mostly seen only one type of market behaviour.

A young salaried employee begins an investment plan (SIP) in 2021. At some point in 2021 and in subsequent years, the market has fallen a couple of times. Each time, the account briefly turns red — but then quickly turns green again (in less than a month, sometimes).



Through seeing this pattern over and over, a simple rule of thumb develops:

a downturn is temporary; recovery is rapid.

This is not the way markets normally act.

There have been extended periods throughout history where overall performance has been flat for years, even as prices have gone up and down. These types of markets test your patience — not with quick fixes, but with slow ones.

The risk is not a “crash” (i.e., a big drop).

The real risk is planning long term based on the assumption that “time will cure all” for your short-term losses.

#2. “If Everyone Says Buy The Dip, It Must Be The Right Thing To Do”

Many new investors today learn how to invest by watching others (not by understanding their own situation).

When stock prices drop, social media and online chat rooms are filled with the same message — “this is a buying opportunity”. Their friends send them screenshots showing their profits, and they see other people sharing their opinions on why every downturn in the market has produced profits.

Over time, this develops into an easy-to-believe statement:

if everybody is buying the dips at the lows, then I should also be doing so.

However, the process of making good investment decisions does not work this way.

What is correct for one person’s income, investment objectives, and time horizon will most likely be incorrect for another. The comfort of social confidence can be misleading because it tends to displace personal judgment — and that is where your risk lies.

#3. “If My Portfolio Recovered, I Must Have High Risk Tolerance”

Most new investors base their own “risk tolerance” on how well their portfolio recovers from a loss.

A new investor sees their portfolio value go down during a market downturn, feels uncomfortable for a couple of weeks or so, and continues to invest via a SIP. As the market bounces back, all of the previous losses are erased; a firm belief develops in this investor:

If my portfolio bounced back and I remained invested throughout, then I must be very tolerant of risk.

Recovery does not define your risk tolerance — time does.

Your real risk tolerance is tested when the market does not recover quickly, when returns continue to be poor for extended periods, and when the financial goals you have set begin to be delayed and it appears futile to continue investing as you previously were.

The fact that an investor’s portfolio fell and then recovered quickly simply indicates that the market worked in favour of the investor — it did not show that the investor had sufficient risk tolerance to withstand protracted uncertainty.

#4. “Good Returns Mean My Portfolio Is Fine”

Rising markets can make even poor-quality portfolio structures appear successful.

Investors new to investing may be invested in just one or two equities and therefore have a high degree of exposure to a particular sector or theme, and very few, if any, low-risk investments.

As long as investment returns are good, it does not feel like anything is wrong with this type of portfolio.

In time, the portfolio’s value will grow, and so too will investor confidence, and it will appear that there is no need to consider how the money is being structured within the portfolio.

However, a dangerous lesson can be learned over time — structuring your portfolio is not important when markets are moving up.

The problem is that strong performance masks problems. Concentration risk, lack of diversification and the absence of stabilising (risk-reducing) assets do not come into view until an area of the portfolio has stopped performing well for a long time.

The true test of an effective asset allocation strategy is not whether it works in rallying markets, but rather how it performs over long periods of time when a concentrated or aggressive portfolio quietly hurts performance.

#5. “Starting Early Means Time Will Fix Any Mistake”

Most new investors believe that starting early will protect them from making mistakes, but it is possible to start early and still have a poorly designed plan.

A young investor starts investing at age 20 and hears the same advice everywhere — time in the market matters more than timing the market. Over time, a simple belief takes shape:

Because I started early, time will fix any mistake I make today.

But starting early does not automatically protect you from a weak portfolio structure.

For example, an investor may put almost all their money into equity without keeping any emergency buffer, without separating short-term and long-term goals, and without any low-risk allocation. As long as income is steady and markets are supportive, this feels comfortable.

The real problem appears when life changes before markets do — a job shift, a family responsibility, or a temporary loss of income. At that point, the investor may be forced to withdraw from equity at the wrong time, not because the market fell sharply, but because the portfolio was never designed to handle real-life needs.

#6. “The Hardest Part Of Investing Is Handling A Market Fall”

New investors believe the greatest challenge they will face as investors is how they will respond to a rapid drop in the market.

They mentally prepare for crashes; they prepare for panic; and they prepare to continue their SIP despite negative media coverage. Risk appears dramatic — fast declines followed by rapid and large rebounds.

However, this is generally not the most difficult time for long-term investors to remain invested.

Long-term investors often find the most challenging periods to be slow and almost non-eventful. Markets do not trend clearly up or down, but instead move sideways for extended periods.

During these phases, long-term investors’ portfolios often show little or no meaningful progress. There are no rapid drops to react to — just prolonged periods in which nothing seems to work.

For new investors, this can be even more unsettling than experiencing a crash. Doubt replaces fear, and questions begin to arise — was my strategy wrong? Should I switch plans? Is there a better way I could be using my money?

#7. “Time Will Fix Everything”

Many new investors believe that as long as they stay invested long enough, any mistake will eventually work out. If a fund underperforms or a portfolio is too aggressive, the comfort is simple — time will take care of it.



But time only helps when the original plan is sound. If a portfolio is poorly structured or does not match real goals and cash-flow needs, time does not fix the problem — it only delays when it shows up.

India’s first-time investors are building confidence in a very friendly market phase. The real risk is not the next fall — it is facing a slow, unrewarding market with expectations shaped by fast recoveries and easy gains.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.