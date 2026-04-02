Investors often feel anxious about making investments during times of falling stock markets and negative news. “Why do I need to invest today?” many ask. “Stock prices may go down again tomorrow.” As such, it is common for investors to convince themselves that they will wait until the market reaches a suitable price (the “right” price) before adding money.

For example, two friends both decide to invest ₹10,000 each month. However, one friend invests their monthly amount whether or not the overall stock market has declined. The second friend waits, thinking there will be further decline due to global economic uncertainty and increased tensions among political leaders across countries. Before they know it, weeks have turned into months, and they are still waiting for some type of clear indication.

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At first, this strategy appears to be conservative and prudent. After all, purchasing shares at lower values than usual could lead to higher returns. However, as markets continue to fluctuate—either going up or down—the gap between an investor’s intentions and actions can become greater over the long run than initially anticipated.

#1. Waiting for a 10% Dip: How Often Does It Actually Happen?

Many investors delay investing with the expectation that markets will correct by 10–15%, allowing them to enter at more attractive levels. However, markets do not move in predictable patterns, and such corrections do not occur on demand. During periods of uncertainty—markets can remain volatile, but they can also recover quickly without delivering the expected dip.

If markets deliver an average return of around 12% annually, staying out for 6–12 months while waiting for a correction can result in missed growth. While returns are not linear, this roughly translates to a potential gain of ~6 – 12% over that period. In practical terms, ₹1 lakh could grow to around ₹1.06 – 1.12 lakh, whereas it remains unchanged if kept idle. If the expected dip does not materialise or occurs after a recovery investors may end up entering at levels similar to or higher than where they initially chose to wait.

Key takeaway: Waiting for a specific dip can lead to missed gains if markets move upward during the waiting period.

#2. Missing Recovery Phases Can Have a Disproportionate Impact

Market declines often draw attention, but recoveries sometimes tend to be sharper and less predictable. During periods of volatility, such as those triggered by geopolitical tensions —markets may fall significantly, but rebounds can occur quickly, sometimes within a few strong months.

For instance, a ₹10,000 monthly SIP over 20 years at 12% can grow to around ₹1 crore. However, if an investor skips just 12 months of investing during a volatile phase, the final corpus can drop to approximately ₹85 – 90 lakh. This represents a difference of nearly ₹9 –12 lakh, far exceeding the ₹1.2 lakh not invested.

Key takeaway: The impact of missing recovery periods goes beyond missed contributions, as it also reduces the compounding potential over time.

#3. Investing During Falls vs Waiting for Further Declines

Market corrections often create hesitation, especially during periods of global uncertainty such as geopolitical tensions or war. Investors may choose to wait, expecting markets to fall further before investing. However, market movements during such phases are rarely linear.

For example, consider a market that falls by 15%, taking an investment from ₹1 lakh to ₹85,000. If the market then recovers by 20% from this lower level, the value rises to ₹1.02 lakh. This means the market not only recovers the earlier decline but also moves above its original level. An investor waiting for a deeper correction may end up entering after this recovery, effectively investing at higher levels than before the fall.

Key takeaway: Market recoveries can offset declines faster than expected, making it difficult to consistently benefit from waiting for further dips.

#4. The Cost of Staying Out of the Market

Waiting for the “right time” often results in investors staying out of the market for extended periods, especially during volatile phases driven by global uncertainty. While this may appear to be a cautious approach, it can have a measurable impact on long-term outcomes.

For example, a ₹10,000 monthly SIP over 20 years at an assumed 12% return can grow to around ₹1 crore. However, if an investor delays starting this SIP by just one year, the final corpus can reduce to approximately ₹86 – 89 lakh. This represents a difference of nearly ₹9–11 lakh, even though the monthly investment amount remains unchanged.

The difference arises not only due to lower investment but also because of reduced time for compounding to work. Even a short delay shortens the period over which returns can accumulate and grow.

Key takeaway: Staying out of the market, even for a limited period, can meaningfully reduce long-term returns due to the loss of compounding time.

#5. Timing the Market Requires Getting It Right—Twice

Investing only when markets are “low” depends on more than just identifying a good entry point — it requires getting both the entry and the subsequent timing right. In volatile environments, especially during periods of geopolitical uncertainty or war-driven movements, these turning points are difficult to identify in real time.

For example, consider an investor who plans to invest ₹1 lakh but decides to wait for a 20% correction. The market declines by 10%, taking the value to ₹90,000, but then rebounds by 15%, rising to approximately ₹1.03 – 1.04 lakh. The investor, still waiting for a deeper correction, now faces a higher entry point than where they initially chose not to invest.

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Key takeaway: Even partial declines followed by quick recoveries can negate the advantage of waiting, making consistent market timing difficult to execute.

Market corrections often tempt investors to wait for the “right” entry point, especially during volatile periods. However, the numbers show that this can lead to missed opportunities and reduced compounding. Over the long term, staying consistently invested matters more than trying to time market movements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.