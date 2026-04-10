The first sign rang alarm bells immediately. Rajat (name changed), a 36-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru and a distant friend of mine, saw that his credit card bill had crossed ₹95,000, almost three times his usual ₹35,000 monthly spending.

At first, he assumed it was a mix of delayed utility payments and a few one-off online purchases. He checked the statement carefully, saw nothing unusual beyond what he remembered, and paid the bill.

But when the next statement arrived a few weeks later, showing an outstanding ₹2.3 lakh, the numbers no longer made sense. That’s when he realised something was seriously wrong.

Two other credit cards, which he rarely used, were also nearing their limits. Rajat began going through the transaction history more closely , and the spending pattern didn’t look like his.

The statements reflected a pattern of frequent spending on fashion brands, online shopping, and premium salons, with food delivery charges showing up several times a week. Several electronics purchases had been made within a span of days.

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The transactions had not been fraudulent. They had been made by his wife. What followed was not just a difficult conversation at home. It was the beginning of a financial situation that would take years to repair.

When access exists but visibility does not

Rajat earned about ₹1.2 lakh a month after tax. His financial structure was fairly typical for an urban salaried household.

His monthly commitments looked like this:

Home loan EMI: ₹48,000

SIP investments: ₹15,000

Household expenses: ₹30,000–35,000

Discretionary spending: ₹20,000–25,000

Credit cards were meant for convenience, not borrowing . Over the years, Rajat had shared his card details with his wife for the occasional purchase. OTPs were exchanged casually over WhatsApp whenever a transaction required authentication.

No one was tracking cumulative spending. That gap remained invisible until the credit limits were fully utilised. Across three cards, the total outstanding amount had reached ₹4.1 lakh.

The real shock was the interest

Credit card statements often hide the most expensive detail in small print, called interest.

In Rajat’s case, the cards carried interest rates ranging between 34%and 42% annually once the payment cycle rolled over. The moment he failed to clear the full outstanding balance, the entire amount began attracting finance charges.

Within two months, the total outstanding had increased by nearly ₹40,000 purely due to interest. This is not unusual. Most banks charge between 30% and 45% annually on revolving balances, which means the bulk of early payments goes towards servicing interest rather than reducing the principal.

The minimum payment illusion

Rajat’s first instinct was to stabilise the situation by paying the minimum amount due. Across his three cards, the minimum payment was about ₹20,000. It looked manageable.

But minimum payments are designed to prevent default classification , not to reduce debt meaningfully. After making the minimum payment for two months, Rajat realised something unsettling.

The total outstanding balance had barely reduced. Most of his payment had gone toward the interest. At that pace, a ₹4 lakh debt could take years to close.

Credit scores begin reacting quietly

The financial consequences were not limited to interest costs. Rajat’s credit utilisation ratio, which measures the percentage of available credit being used, had crossed 90%.

Credit bureaus such as CIBIL treat utilisation above 50% as a warning sign of stress. Consistently high utilisation combined with delayed payments gradually lowers the borrower’s credit score .

Within a few months, Rajat’s credit score had slipped significantly. This mattered because he had been planning to refinance his home loan the following year. Now, lenders were offering higher interest rates due to the deteriorating credit profile. A spending problem had turned into a borrowing problem.

Why situations like this are more common than assumed

Credit card usage in urban India has surged , much of it linked to lifestyle spending. Credit card spending rose 3% year-on-year to ₹1.54 lakh crore in March 2026, even as month-on-month activity jumped 20%, according to Reserve Bank of India data. Access to credit is clearly expanding, but financial transparency within households has not kept pace.

Many couples share financial information without building shared systems. Passwords are exchanged, card details are stored on shopping apps. Large purchases happen without structured conversations.

It doesn’t look like a problem in the beginning. A few online orders, a gadget upgrade, maybe spending a bit more than usual. Easy credit makes it all feel manageable. By the time it actually stands out, the card is already maxed out.

Turning the crisis into a repayment plan

When Rajat finally saw how big the problem had become, the focus shifted from arguing about it to figuring a way out. He blocked the cards right away to stop any further spending , but that didn’t change the fact that ₹4 lakh was still sitting there, adding interest every day. So he went to the bank and asked if the balance could be converted into EMIs.

The ₹4 lakh outstanding was still attracting interest every single day. To get a handle on it, Rajat approached his bank and asked for the balance to be converted into structured EMIs.

Most banks offer this option when things start getting out of hand. It lets you move away from high credit card interest , which can go above 35%, and instead repay the amount in fixed instalments at a lower rate.

In Rajat’s case, the bank offered a 24-month plan at around 16%, bringing his monthly payment to roughly ₹20,000. It wasn’t easy to accommodate, but it gave him clarity and, more importantly, stopped the compounding from spiralling further.

The behavioural reset that followed

While the financial damage could be repaired over time , it became clear that the real fix had to come from changing how money was being handled. Rajat and his wife reworked their financial setup with a few deliberate changes.

They started by fixing how access worked. They stopped sharing card details the way they used to and switched to an add-on card with a fixed limit instead. After that, they began going over their expenses together every month, making sure anything above ₹5,000 was actually noticed and discussed.

The bigger shift, though, was actually talking about spending. They sat down and set clear limits on what counted as discretionary. Looking back, the problem wasn’t just how much was spent; it was that there were no guardrails in the first place, which is how small decisions kept adding up without either of them realising it.

The uncomfortable truth about financial intimacy

Marriage often assumes trust in emotional matters, but financial trust works differently. It needs visibility. While many couples discuss long-term goals like buying a house or saving for their children’s education , day-to-day spending decisions are rarely as transparent.

In the absence of that visibility, financial behaviour tends to drift. Credit cards make that drift easier because the consequences are not immediate. The spending happens in the moment, but the pressure to repay shows up much later, often when the damage has already built up.

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Questions every reader should ask themselves

Stories like Rajat’s are uncomfortable because they feel familiar. Not because the exact situation is common, but because the underlying behaviour exists in many households.

Before closing this article, it may be worth asking a few questions about your own financial setup:

Do both partners know the total outstanding household debt today?

If one person stopped earning tomorrow, could the other identify every EMI and credit obligation immediately?

immediately? Are credit card limits being used as borrowing tools or merely as payment tools?

Does either partner have access to financial accounts without clear spending boundaries?

When was the last time you reviewed credit card statements together, line by line?

If a large expense appears tomorrow, would you discover it immediately or months later?

Most financial problems do not begin with a single reckless decision. They begin with silence around money. And in a credit-driven economy, silence can be expensive.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

Chinmayee P Kumar is a finance-focused content professional with a sharp eye for investor communication and storytelling. She specializes in simplifying complex investment topics across equity research, personal finance, and wealth management for a diverse audience from first-time investors to seasoned market participants.